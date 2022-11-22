Thanksgiving 2022: Home décor ideas to deck up your party

Thanksgiving 2022: The special day is here. Every year, Thanksgiving is celebrated to observe the day of gratitude and thankfulness for the harvest of the season and for the years to follow. Usually observed with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp in many parts of the countries, Thanksgiving gets people together to share a meal and spend the day together. The sense of gratitude, kindness and togetherness is the main motto of Thanksgiving. Similar festivals are also observed in countries such as Germany and Japan. The Thanksgiving meal forms the main attraction of the festival. Prepared with a lot of heart, it includes pumpkin pie and the Thanksgiving turkey as the main dish. It is usually relished with everyone at home.

Thanksgiving parties are also organised where people invite their near and dear ones. Decking up the home to the colours of the fall are mandatory for the season. The colour palette of orange, green, red, yellow, and brown – all in darker shades, is chosen to match the fall season. As we near the festival of November 24, we have curated a list of home décor ideas that you can refer to for decking up your house.

Centerpiece: A centerpiece with the theme of Thanksgiving is a mandatory part of the decoration. Usually placed on the dinner table, it is usually small, low and attractive to add to the vibes of the party.

Table cloth: The table cloth on which the Thanksgiving dinner is placed and relished on, should also bear the Thanksgiving vibe. Usually a bright colour, or the floral prints of the fall season can made up a great decoration.

Place cards: Each guest of the house should be assigned a place, and the cards should guide them. DIY Thanksgiving cards can be made keeping in mind the spirit of the festival.

Wreath: One of the main parts of Thanksgiving décor, a Thanksgiving wreath is usually placed on the front door to welcome the guests to the party.

Pumpkins: Since Halloween, pumpkins make up for one of the best elements for decoration of the season. They can be cut out or used as props for Thanksgiving décor as well.