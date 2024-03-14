Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be the longest in last 50 years? Details of the rare celestial event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The astronomical marvel is slated to happen for this year, and we are already excited to witness it. A total solar eclipse is a rare astronomical phenomenon and often happens after a gap of many years. This year, in April, a total solar eclipse is expected to happen that will briefly turn the day sky dark. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun forming a perfect alignment, so that the moon completely covers the sun and blocks the rays of the sun from reaching the earth. This takes place for a brief period of time. A total solar eclipse is expected to happen in a few weeks, and we are looking forward to it. The total solar eclipse is expected to take place on April 8.(NASA)

When will the total solar eclipse take place?

The total solar eclipse is expected to take place on April 8. The solar eclipse will start at 2:12 PM and will end at 2:22 PM. The solar eclipse will be visible from Canada, United States, Mexico and parts of North America. People in India will not be able to witness this rare event.

A day before the total solar eclipse, the moon will be 3,60,000 kilometers away from the earth – the closest distance between the moon and the earth. Hence, it will also appear bigger in the sky than usual because of the close proximity – this will create a perfect alignment for the solar eclipse and also create a beautiful cosmic view.

Longest total solar eclipse in last fifty years

The total solar eclipse is expected to last for 7.5 minutes – a long duration of time. It will be the longest total solar eclipse in the last half century. The close proximity of the moon and the distant solar backdrop will create a beautiful celestial view for people to behold.