During Valentine's Week, several special days lead up to the main event, Valentine's Day, starting with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and finally Kiss Day is celebrated on the day before, marking the end of Valentine's Week. While there are no set rules or traditions about how one must celebrate this occasion, one would ideally be kissing the one they love on this day to profess their love and commitment to their partner, or even to start up a new love affair. Kissing does not only convey affection, passion or sometimes a form of greeting, but it also has several health benefits. And while some of us may not be able to kiss our better halves on account of distance, having to keep away on account of the coronavirus pandemic or possibly even because of a recent tiff, you can always share these quotable quotes by some of the greatest minds with your loved one to let them know how you feel. Read on:

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” ― Sylvia Plath, The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” ― Christopher Marlowe, Doctor Faustus and Other Plays

“One day you will kiss a man you can't breathe without, and find that breath is of little consequence.” ― Karen Marie Moning, Bloodfever

“It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” ― Tahereh Mafi, Ignite Me

“Do not fall in love with people like me. I will take you to museums, and parks, and monuments, and kiss you in every beautiful place, so that you can never go back to them without tasting me like blood in your mouth. I will destroy you in the most beautiful way possible. And when I leave you will finally understand, why storms are named after people.” ― Caitlyn Siehl, Literary Sexts: A Collection of Short & Sexy Love Poems

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” ― Ingrid Bergman

“I'm oxygen and he's dying to breathe.” ― Tahereh Mafi, Shatter Me

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” ― Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” ― Percy Bysshe Shelley

“Where should one use perfume?" a young woman asked. "Wherever one wants to be kissed.” ― Coco Chanel