IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Valentine's Week 2021: Quotable quotes to share with your partner this Kiss Day
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Week 2021: Quotable quotes to share with your partner this Kiss Day

Kissing does not only convey affection, passion or sometimes a form of greeting, but it also has several health benefits. Share these quotable quotes by some of the greatest minds with your loved one to let them know how you feel this Kiss Day 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:22 PM IST

During Valentine's Week, several special days lead up to the main event, Valentine's Day, starting with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and finally Kiss Day is celebrated on the day before, marking the end of Valentine's Week. While there are no set rules or traditions about how one must celebrate this occasion, one would ideally be kissing the one they love on this day to profess their love and commitment to their partner, or even to start up a new love affair. Kissing does not only convey affection, passion or sometimes a form of greeting, but it also has several health benefits. And while some of us may not be able to kiss our better halves on account of distance, having to keep away on account of the coronavirus pandemic or possibly even because of a recent tiff, you can always share these quotable quotes by some of the greatest minds with your loved one to let them know how you feel. Read on:

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” ― Sylvia Plath, The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” ― Christopher Marlowe, Doctor Faustus and Other Plays

“One day you will kiss a man you can't breathe without, and find that breath is of little consequence.” ― Karen Marie Moning, Bloodfever

“It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” ― Tahereh Mafi, Ignite Me

“Do not fall in love with people like me. I will take you to museums, and parks, and monuments, and kiss you in every beautiful place, so that you can never go back to them without tasting me like blood in your mouth. I will destroy you in the most beautiful way possible. And when I leave you will finally understand, why storms are named after people.” ― Caitlyn Siehl, Literary Sexts: A Collection of Short & Sexy Love Poems

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” ― Ingrid Bergman

“I'm oxygen and he's dying to breathe.” ― Tahereh Mafi, Shatter Me

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” ― Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” ― Percy Bysshe Shelley

“Where should one use perfume?" a young woman asked. "Wherever one wants to be kissed.” ― Coco Chanel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Phishing scams during Valentine's week(Unsplash)
Phishing scams during Valentine's week(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day scam: Fake website imitates jewellery brand, phishes couples

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Recently, the famous jewellery brand Pandora became a victim of malicious online phishing scam when people were sent emailers by a fake website trying to copy the jewellery brand. The fake website showed Pandora products at an unreasonably low rate during Valentine's week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some quirky Valentine's Day card designs(Thortful)
Some quirky Valentine's Day card designs(Thortful)
festivals

'Will you be my quarantine?' Valentine's Day cards amid coronavirus pandemic

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
With gags about face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, pandemic-inspired cards feature among the traditional romantic offerings this year as couples in Britain prepare for Valentine's Day under lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day and Covid wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:05 PM IST
At a time when someone is sending you an 'I love you' card, someone is sending an 'I loved you' card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status(HT Digital)
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status(HT Digital)
festivals

Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Hug Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
festivals

Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Promise Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a happy Promise day to your loved one and strengthen the romantic bond with bae
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day 2021: Unique gifting ideas to make your loved one feel special

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2020: In order to make their significant other feel special on Valentine's Day, people usually go all out, finding unique and innovative ways to shower them with love. However, finding the perfect gift could be quite a task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Teddy Day
Happy Teddy Day
festivals

Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Make your valentine feel more special and express your love this Teddy Day with heartfelt notes and wishes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Chocolate Day
Happy Chocolate Day
festivals

Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • This chocolate day, along with the sweets, send sweet nothings to your favourite person and express your feelings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Propose Day(Unsplash)
Happy Propose Day(Unsplash)
festivals

Propose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Here are some sweet nothings you can say to your beloved when you propose to them this Propose Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand holds events to celebrate Waitangi Day(Pexels)
New Zealand holds events to celebrate Waitangi Day(Pexels)
festivals

New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day with film night, kite festival and dance

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
New Zealand celebrated the 181st anniversary of the day the Treaty of Waitangi was signed. The people of the country commenced the weekend with family activities and delicious food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sangria(Instagram/Farm Palm Springs)
Sangria(Instagram/Farm Palm Springs)
festivals

Valentine's Week 2021: Try out these drinks this V-day

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Here are the perfect beverage and cocktail recipes for you to wake up with and go to bed because of, respectively. Read on to put and interesting spin to your Valentine's Day 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Rose Day: Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week, on this day people share different coloured roses with each other depending on the kind of relationship they have or want with each other. White roses signifiy peace and purity, yellow are for friendship, pink for affection and red for love.(Unsplash)
Happy Rose Day: Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week, on this day people share different coloured roses with each other depending on the kind of relationship they have or want with each other. White roses signifiy peace and purity, yellow are for friendship, pink for affection and red for love.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Valentine's Week 2021: Countdown from Rose Day to Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:31 PM IST
After the rollercoaster of a year that 2020 has been, thanks to coronavirus, quarantine and social isolation, we are all looking for reasons and excuses to celebrate, so after New Year's people all around the globe are ready to jump on the Valentine's wagon and celebrate love this February. While Valentine's Day is on February 14, over the years the week prior to Valentine's Day has also become a important part of V-day celebrations and is known as Valentine's Week. It begins on February 7, which marks Rose day, followed by Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), Kiss Day (February 13) and, finally, Valentine’s Day. Here's hoping you have a wonderful Valentine's week and day!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Rose Day
Happy Rose Day
festivals

Rose Day: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Valentine's Week 2021: While the main event, Valentine's Day, is on February 14, Valentine's week commences from February 7 which is observed as Rose Day and falls on a Sunday this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
festivals

This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of learning to love even better

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Because acceptance and gratitude is more fulfilling than a box of chocolates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet(Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)
Valentine week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet(Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Valentine's week 2021: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, pour your heart out and tell your special someone what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP