Women's History Month: Priyanka Chopra shares favourite books by female authors
- Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a few of her favourite books written by female authors in celebration of Women's History Month. Check out the list here:
The month of March is being celebrated as Women's History Month all across the globe and to celebrate it, Priyanka Chopra is sharing her favourite women authors and the powerful books written by them which are her favourite. The Bajirao Mastani actor would be sharing new books every week this month. Priyanka, who is a published author herself, is an avid reader and takes pride in the collection of books that have a home in her library.
The 38-year-old shared five books with her followers for the first week. These books included - Voices Of Powerful Women by Zoe Sallis, Bride Of The Sea by Eman Quotah, This Is How We Rise by Claudia Chan, Dear Ijeawele Or A Feminist Manifesto In Fifteen Suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Untamed by Glennon Doyle.
Priyanka is also a feminist who has been and still is quite vocal about her views. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is an inspiration for women all across the globe. The actor's memoir Unfinished hit the stands recently and was even listed in The New York Times bestseller nonfiction list. The memoir is about her life and it gives her fans an insight into the actor's private life.
Priyanka Chopra is also a global fashion icon who can convert even a casual day stroll in the streets of London and New York into her personal red carpet event. Check out some of her looks that we adore:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie that released in January 2021 also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She has even completed the shooting of The Matrix 4 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves and Text For You. Priyanka recently started shooting for her spy web series Citadel in London.
