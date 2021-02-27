Priyanka Chopra asks fans about new specks while wearing shirt worth ₹21k
- Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter and showed fans her new silver-framed spectacles. However, it was her stunning green well-fitted shirt that garnered all the attention.
From an acclaimed actor to a singer and now a writer, there is nothing that Priyanka Chopra is not good at. Miss World 2000 has aced every spectrum of life and she has done it while looking absolutely fantastic. Priyanka Chopra has been keeping extremely busy with the promotions of her Netflix film which was followed by the virtual press tour of her memoir, Unfinished. However, during the promotions, Priyanka showed us the correct way to do Work From Home outfits and nail the business on top and comfy on the bottom look.
She recently shared another image on her Twitter and it caught the attention of her followers. The picture that was a close up showed Priyanka trying on new frames and looking stunning. For the image, the Bajirao Mastani actor wore a silver-framed pair of spectacles. She was also seen wearing a green-coloured slim fit silk shirt. The checkered button-down featured full sleeves and two front patch pockets. The well-fitted shirt is the perfect Work From Home attire as it makes your look put together.
The 38-year-old went with light glam and was seen with mascara-laden lashes, a little blush on the cheeks teamed with some bronzer, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. She even left her wavy bangs open for the spectacles trial session. Priyanka tweeted the image with the caption, "New glasses what do we think? (sic)"
Coming back to the shirt, if you also want to add it to your wardrobe and get that professional touch, let us tell you, it is by the brand Equipment and costs ₹20,900.
Recently, an outfit of Priyanka Chopra initiated a meme fest online and even the actress couldn't stop laughing at the creativity of the netizens. However, Priyanka, more often than not, stays on the best-dressed list. Check out some of her ensembles that left us in awww:
On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming projects which include The Matrix 4 in which the actor will be seen opposite Keanu Reeves. She has also finished shooting for her film Text For You.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London’s West End turns dead end as shoppers leave Oxford Street
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra asks fans about new specks while wearing shirt worth ₹21k
- Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter and showed fans her new silver-framed spectacles. However, it was her stunning green well-fitted shirt that garnered all the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of responsible influencing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conjuring celestial fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor says all you need is love, but a great pair of jeans never hurts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty wears a pleated saree dress at Maldives beach and makes it work
- Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in the Maldives and giving us sartorial goals. The fashionista recently wore a gorgeous pink and yellow pleated saree dress worth ₹25k and looked absolutely fantastic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle looks like perfection in ₹2.5 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their second child together, made a surprise appearance at a recent virtual event. It was her gorgeous citrus print summer dress that stole the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grabbed my p*nis': Designer Alexander Wang faces new sexual assault allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu oozes oomph in barely buttoned shirt dress over bikini at Maldives
- Bipasha Basu floods the Internet with sultry pictures straight from the Maldives beach in a black bikini layered with a barely buttoned-down cinnamon blue and ivory striped silk shirt dress which is a closet must-have for a summer or fall day | Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan looks simple yet glamorous in mustard lehenga, korpatti choli
- Hello sunshine: Gauahar Khan adds all the missing beauty to our day with her ravishing pictures in a mesmerising mustard lehenga set with gota korpatti embroidery and we guess we have already found our fashion hero to take style cues from, for the next ethnic event this Spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh twin in comfortable Indian wear for airport look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty says 'shut up and bounce' at the Maldives in leopard-print bikini
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts her summer body at the Maldives in a sultry leopard-print bikini and the Internet can’t keep calm, recreates her own filmy ‘shut up and bounce’ moment | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prada reworks winter classics at Milan Fashion Week 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox