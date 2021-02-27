Priyanka Chopra asks fans about new specks while wearing shirt worth 21k

From an acclaimed actor to a singer and now a writer, there is nothing that Priyanka Chopra is not good at. Miss World 2000 has aced every spectrum of life and she has done it while looking absolutely fantastic. Priyanka Chopra has been keeping extremely busy with the promotions of her Netflix film which was followed by the virtual press tour of her memoir, Unfinished. However, during the promotions, Priyanka showed us the correct way to do Work From Home outfits and nail the business on top and comfy on the bottom look.

She recently shared another image on her Twitter and it caught the attention of her followers. The picture that was a close up showed Priyanka trying on new frames and looking stunning. For the image, the Bajirao Mastani actor wore a silver-framed pair of spectacles. She was also seen wearing a green-coloured slim fit silk shirt. The checkered button-down featured full sleeves and two front patch pockets. The well-fitted shirt is the perfect Work From Home attire as it makes your look put together.

The 38-year-old went with light glam and was seen with mascara-laden lashes, a little blush on the cheeks teamed with some bronzer, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. She even left her wavy bangs open for the spectacles trial session. Priyanka tweeted the image with the caption, "New glasses what do we think? (sic)"

New glasses what do we think? pic.twitter.com/begpNLYEwR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2021

Coming back to the shirt, if you also want to add it to your wardrobe and get that professional touch, let us tell you, it is by the brand Equipment and costs ₹20,900.

Priyanka Chopras shirt is worth ₹21k(equipmentfr.com)

Recently, an outfit of Priyanka Chopra initiated a meme fest online and even the actress couldn't stop laughing at the creativity of the netizens. However, Priyanka, more often than not, stays on the best-dressed list. Check out some of her ensembles that left us in awww:

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming projects which include The Matrix 4 in which the actor will be seen opposite Keanu Reeves. She has also finished shooting for her film Text For You.

