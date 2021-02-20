IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chill day with pets at home in pyjama set worth 53k
Priyanka Chopra with her pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra with her pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chill day with pets at home in pyjama set worth 53k

  • Priyanka Chopra shared an image on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying in the puppy puddle and having a relaxing day at home in London.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Most people used to opt for simple basic pyjamas and never put a lot of thought into it, but that changed when the lockdown began and somehow it became all about the loungewear. Having cute pyjama sets that were comfy and great to run last-minute errands in got in demand and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they still are quite the rage. A lot of celebrities gave us loungewear goals during the lockdown and seems like Priyanka Chopra is continuing with the tradition. The actor who has championed the Work From Home look recently posted an image of herself enjoying with her three dogs in her London home.

However, her fans took note of her quirky pyjama set and fell in love with it. The picture that we are talking about showed the actor wearing a green pyjama set with a climbing panther print all over. The comfy pyjama had an elastic waist for comfortable adjusting. She teamed it with a matching silk button-down shirt that was adorned with coloured piping and it also had a front pocket. Over the pyjama set, the Baywatch actor wore a dark grey jacket to beat the chilly weather.

Priyanka looked radiant without her makeup. The image shows the 38-year-old smiling for the selfie while enjoying the company of her pets Diana, Gino and Panda. She captioned the picture, "Puppy puddle (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra having a chill day with pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra )
Priyanka Chopra having a chill day with pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra )

Coming back to the attire, Priyanka's pyjama set is by the high-end brand Diane von Furstenberg and the lowers are worth 27,030. If you want to buy the matching top as well, you will have to spend an extra 25,519. The total cost of Priyanka's pyjama set is 52,549.

Priyankas pyjama is worth ₹27k(world.dvf.com)
Priyankas pyjama is worth ₹27k(world.dvf.com)
Priyankas pyjama top is worth ₹25k(world.dvf.com)
Priyankas pyjama top is worth ₹25k(world.dvf.com)

Check out some of her other Work From Home looks that we have bookmarked:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her memoir, Unfinished which has recently hit the stands. She has completed the shooting for her film The Matrix 4 in which Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves. Her upcoming projects also include the film, Text For You.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra fashion pyjamas pet dog
Close
Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt(Instagram/imouniroy)
Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt(Instagram/imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • The Internet is on fire and Mouni Roy is to be blamed for flooding it with a slew of her smoking hot pictures in a beige one-shoulder top teamed with a pink skirt embellished with a sheer net | Check fashion cues inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with her pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra with her pets(Instagram story/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chill day with pets at home in pyjama set worth 53k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra shared an image on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying in the puppy puddle and having a relaxing day at home in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srimoyi Bhattacharya wears a garnet red metallic saree with silver gold missing stripe pattern with a Chanel belt (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
Srimoyi Bhattacharya wears a garnet red metallic saree with silver gold missing stripe pattern with a Chanel belt (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
fashion

Cinched with a cummerbund

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Saree isn’t just a piece of clothing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Rocha had made it her mission to improve working conditions for the next generation of models through her Coco Rocha Model Camp. (Bloomberg )
Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Rocha had made it her mission to improve working conditions for the next generation of models through her Coco Rocha Model Camp. (Bloomberg )
fashion

Coco Rocha trains new generation of models to survive a predatory industry

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
With a pandemic and the collapse of retailers, young fashion models have fewer opportunities for photo shoots and runway jobs to get their foot in the door of an already problematic sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
fashion

Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Of the many stunning outfits Katrina Kaif donned, one was a gorgeous royal blue number that made her resemble a fairytale-like, embroidered land version of a mermaid with its huge, furry sleeves, tight bodice of the blouse and the fishtailed structure of her skirt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning floral print and summery colours(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning floral print and summery colours(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari in 8k floral print shirt, mini shorts is summer outfit goals

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • For a recent promotional event for her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pair of distressed mini shorts with a mint-coloured shirt and made us want to go on a beach vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday with mother(Instagram/ the_bollywood_closet)
Ananya Panday with mother(Instagram/ the_bollywood_closet)
fashion

Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth 80k for night-in

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • The Khaali Peeli actor, Ananya Panday recently had a night in with her mother, Bhavna. She looked extremely adorable in her pink Gucci cat sweatshirt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Britain under a national lockdown, streamed videos have replaced the usual bustling catwalk presentations.(Pixabay)
With Britain under a national lockdown, streamed videos have replaced the usual bustling catwalk presentations.(Pixabay)
fashion

Digital London Fashion Week kicks off

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:56 PM IST
A completely digital London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareeena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)
Kareeena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates maternity glow in muted animal print maxi. SEE PICS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out with Taimur Ali Khan when she was snapped by the paparazzi looking as glowing as ever in a loose, flowy dress with a closed neckline and tie-up detail on the neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models showcase pieces from Rebecca Minkoff's latest collection.(RebeccaMinkoff,com)
Models showcase pieces from Rebecca Minkoff's latest collection.(RebeccaMinkoff,com)
fashion

NYFW: Guest rotations, temperature checks at Rebecca Minkoff show amid Covid

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Designer Rebecca Minkoff recreated an indoor botanical garden for her latest line at New York Fashion Week in one of the event's few live shows, with a limited number of guests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
fashion

Hermes sales climb as shoppers stick to top brands in coronavirus pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Hermes International sales jumped as the Birkin bag maker continued to benefit from its established appeal as a premium luxury brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in quirky saree(Instagram/ balanvidya)
Vidya Balan in quirky saree(Instagram/ balanvidya)
fashion

Vidya Balan's 4k quirky saree has an actual usable pocket, read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Vidya Balan recently shared images of herself wearing a quirky saree that had a pocket and was draped over a colourful frill skirt. The actor looked stunning in the funky number as she accessorised it with statement jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut(Twitter)
Kangana Ranaut(Twitter)
fashion

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white, prays at Puri Jagannath temple amid Dhaakad

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut headed to the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha, and looked stunning as always in a gorgeous white and gold palazzo kurta set with Chikankari and silver kamdani work on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu looks like a boss babe in quirky outfit(Instagram/taapsee and amandeepkaur87)
Taapsee Pannu looks like a boss babe in quirky outfit(Instagram/taapsee and amandeepkaur87)
fashion

Taapsee Pannu combines femininity with boss babe vibes in bralette and pants

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • For her recent photo shoot, Taapsee Pannu donned a gorgeous bralette with wide-legged pants and flaunted her toned midriff. The actor added her own twist to the monochrome look and we are in love with it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Slaying in shades of black, the 53-year-old was seen exuding elegance in a Manish Malhotra traditional embroidered suit with heavy lace detailing on it.(Instagram)
Slaying in shades of black, the 53-year-old was seen exuding elegance in a Manish Malhotra traditional embroidered suit with heavy lace detailing on it.(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance in 'shades of black'

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene treated her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP