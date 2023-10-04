World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Cerebral palsy is a motor disorder – in this disorder a person's movements are affected. This is a lifelong disorder with no known cure. In this disorder, the person cannot walk properly, talk properly, has difficulty with normal daily tasks, and also sometimes have Epilepsy and intellectual disability. People with Cerebral palsy need to be educated about the disorder and how to deal with it. For this reason, every year, World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated. As we gear up to celebrate this year's World Cerebral Palsy Day, here are a few things to keep in mind. World Cerebral Palsy Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated on October 6. This year, World Cerebral Palsy Day will be celebrated on Friday.

History:

In 2012, the Cerebral Palsy Alliance announced World Cerebral Palsy Day to be celebrated on October 6. This was done with the intention of raising awareness about the disorder and finding ways to ensure that people with cerebral palsy have equal rights, access and opportunities like the rest of the world.

Significance:

"It aims to bring together people living with cerebral palsy, their families, supporters and organisations from over 100 countries. All with the aim to ensure a future in which children and adults with cerebral palsy have the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in our society," wrote Cerebral Palsy Alliance on their official website. On this day, people celebrate the lives of the ones living with Cerebral palsy. Importance of equal rights and access for all are also discussed. There are no prevention methods to prevent Cerebral Palsy, but pregnant mothers should keep a check on their infection exposure, lifestyle and food habits to ensure that the foetus is healthy. This can prevent the baby from having infections and other disorders.

