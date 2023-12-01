close_game
World Computer Literacy Day 2023: Date, history, significance

World Computer Literacy Day 2023: Date, history, significance

Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 01, 2023

World Computer Literacy Day 2023: Here's all you need to know about the date, history and significance of World Computer Literacy Day

Steve Jobs once said, “Computers themselves, and software yet to be developed, will revolutionise the way we learn” and we totally agree as the digital revolution is far more significant than the invention of writing or even of printing. To celebrate this way of learning, World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated annually across the globe and here's all you need to know about it.

Date:

World Computer Literacy Day is observed on December 2 each year.

History:

Initiated by an Indian multinational corporation, NIIT, to mark its 20th anniversary, World Computer Literacy Day was first celebrated in 2001 where the topic of discussion was a research that suggested that a majority of people fluent in computer usage were men. The day now emphasises the importance of computer education and aims to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that people around the world have access to and knowledge of information and communication technologies and the day serves as a global initiative to promote computer literacy and digital skills.

Significance:

Holding significance in the context of the increasingly digital world we live in, World Computer Literacy Day serves as a reminder of the importance of computer literacy in modern society and encourages efforts to provide access to computer education for people of all ages and backgrounds. Computer literacy is crucial for individuals to participate in the digital economy, access information and enhance their overall quality of life hence, to promote the same, various organisations, educational institutions and communities conduct events, workshops and awareness programs on this day to promote computer literacy.

The activities at such events may include training sessions, seminars and initiatives to provide affordable access to computers and the Internet. As the world becomes more dependent on technology, celebrating World Computer Literacy Day underscores the need for ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has the skills and opportunities to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

