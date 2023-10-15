World Food Day 2023: Access to proper food and nutrition is a basic human right. However, millions of people in the world do not have access to healthy food and water, World Food Day focuses on raising awareness on the importance and taking up initiatives to ensure that every person on this planet is given access to proper nutrition and proper food. Ensuring food safety and security and combating hunger are also the focus of celebrating World Food Day. Every year, World Food Day is observed with a lot of new initiatives and fresh ideas by organisations. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to know.

Date:

World Food Day 2023: Date, history, significance

Every year, World Food Day is observed on October 16. This year, World Food Day will be celebrated on Monday.

History:

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation was founded back in 1945. Thirty-four years after that, in 1979, at the FAO Conference, World Food Day was officially accepted as a world holiday. Post that, more than 150 countries came together to accept World Food Day as a significant day for celebrations.

Significance:

For this year, the theme of World Food Day is - Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind. "Water is essential to life on Earth. It covers the majority of the Earth's surface, makes up over 50% of our bodies, produces our food, and supports livelihoods. But this precious resource is not infinite, and we need to stop taking it for granted. What we eat, and how that food is produced all affect water. Together, we can take water action for food and be the change," wrote Food and Agriculture Organisations of the United States on their official website. On this day, organisations come together to raise awareness about the importance of equal access to food and water for everyone on the planet.

