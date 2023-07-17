World Listening Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of listening and appreciating the sounds of the natural environment and the world around us. The day encourages people to pause and actively engage in the act of listening, focusing on the sounds of nature, cities, communities and personal experiences. World Listening Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Image by Kirill from Pixabay)

Date:

World Listening Day is an annual global event celebrated on July 18.

History:

World Listening Day was established by the World Listening Project in 2010. The World Listening Project is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote an understanding of the world and its natural sounds and how sound influences and shapes our lives.

Significance:

Each year, World Listening Day has a different theme that highlights specific aspects of the sonic environment and encourages people to explore and appreciate the diversity of sounds in the world. The themes often touch upon environmental issues, acoustic ecology, urban soundscapes and the importance of preserving and appreciating the sounds of the natural world.

World Listening Day serves as a reminder to slow down, be present and immerse ourselves in the rich tapestry of sounds that shape our daily lives, ultimately fostering a greater appreciation for the world's acoustic ecology and the power of listening as a means of connection and understanding. The idea behind World Listening Day is to encourage people to become more mindful of the sounds in their environment and to appreciate the diversity and richness of the sonic landscape.

It seeks to promote active listening, not only to natural sounds but also to the sounds of cities, communities and personal experiences.

Celebration:

On this day, various events, workshops, soundwalks and listening sessions are organised worldwide to encourage individuals to pay attention to the often-overlooked sounds in their surroundings. By actively listening, people can gain a deeper connection to their environment, understand the impact of sound on well-being and foster a sense of environmental stewardship.

Over the years, World Listening Day has grown in popularity and has become an opportunity for people to come together and reflect on the importance of listening, not just with their ears but with their hearts and minds, fostering a greater appreciation for the world's acoustic ecology and the art of listening as a means of connection and understanding.

