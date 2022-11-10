World Origami Day: 5 easy origami crafts for kids

World Origami Day is celebrated each year on 11th November. It's a big day for all of the paper-folding maniacs out there and for everyone who looks at a flat piece of paper and imagines all the interesting things they could fold it into. Therefore, World Origami Day is for those who enjoy the art of paper folding and making lovely objects out of paper, cloth, money, napkins, or anything else that will retain a crease. Teaching your children the magic of folding paper into something useful, a toy, or a lovely decoration is a fantastic art form. To introduce the art to your kids, here are some easy and fun origami craft ideas. (Also read: Origami: A traditional Japanese art and craft form that brings people together )

1. Origami boat

Origami boat(Unsplash)

How to make:

1. Take a rectangular origami paper and fold it in half.

2. Then fold it partially, to make a crease on top.

3. Fold the two upper corners to form a triangle.

4. Now fold both the bottom layers of the paper upwards. It will give you an origami hat.

5. Now bring the corners of the brim of the hat towards each other.

6. Take the lower corner of the square and fold it upwards. Reverse and do the same for the other layer. You will get a folded triangle.

7. Now pull the side outwards and flatten the piece. It will form a square.

8. Finally, pull the top parts outwards to make a boat

2. Origami dog

Origami dog(Istockphoto)

How to make:

1. Take a square of origami paper and fold it to make a triangle.

2. Then fold the two top corners of the triangle to make the dog’s ears.

3. Fold the upper layer of the bottom corner up to make the dog’s nose.

4. Then make the eyes, nose, and tongue to complete the dog’s face.

3. Origami Hat

Origami hat(istockphoto)

How to make:

1. Take a rectangular origami paper and fold it top down. Then fold the bottom edge and crease well.

2. Then fold the two corners towards the centre.

3. Fold the upper layer of the bottom layer up to the base of the triangles.

4. Fold the same layer once again and crease well.

5. Turn the paper over and do the same with the other layer.

6. Open it out to form a hat

4. Origami fan

Origami fan(istockphoto)

How to make:

1. Take a 6-inch piece of bright origami paper.

2. Fold 1 cm of the paper from the white side up.

3. Flip and fold 1 cm of the paper again. Make sure that the edges line up at the bottom.

4. Repeat the steps until you fold the paper completely.

5. Open up the fan and get some cool air.

5. Origami airplane

Origami airplane(Unsplash)

How to make:

1. Take a rectangular origami paper and fold it down the middle. Unfold it to make a crease.

2. Now fold the corners towards the ridge line.

3. Fold along the crease line to form the body of the airplane

4. Now fold the wings down, one by one.

5. Finally, unfold to create your paper airplane.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter