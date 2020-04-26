e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Origami: A traditional Japanese art and craft form that brings people together

Origami: A traditional Japanese art and craft form that brings people together

Origami began in temples where the paper was folded in a special way to be presented as a token of appreciation to the gods.

art-and-culture Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tokyo, Japan
Origami: A traditional Japanese art and craft form that brings people together.
Origami: A traditional Japanese art and craft form that brings people together.(Unsplash)
         

The intricate samurai figure is created entirely from folded paper. This art form is known as Origami, which originates from Japan.

This piece of art can be found at Origami Kaikan in Ochanomizu, Tokyo.

Kazuo Kobayashi of Origami Museum said, “We wanted the world to enjoy the art of Origami and learn its history. In addition, we have introduced here the craft of painting origami paper in our museum. Many people have been coming here to see our technique that we mastered over the past 30 years”.

Origami began in temples where the paper was folded in a special way to be presented as a token of appreciation to the gods.

It then became a form of entertainment and games for a variety of ages, as it was taught in schools.

Today origami has become a huge inspiration for a variety of fields such as medical appliance, and origami engineering which is applicable to architecture or aeronautical engineering.

Visitors can come and enjoy a range of experience, as well as learn the process of creating origami.

A customer said, “This shop is just a world of encouragement and creativity, and his love of the art that he does, he is a true artist. I am so privileged and honoured to be here”.

There is also a paper-dyeing studio that visitors can view, and see how the paper used for origami is dyed.

 

A worker at the museum said, “We have paper from all around Japan that we use to dye. We use thick and thin paper as well as other types. Some papers are dyed fully in one tone, while we apply different colors to other types. We also have reflective and matt papers to meet all demands.”

This huge range of Origami paper gives people the ability to be as creative as they like.

Many items in the museum are exhibited to give inspiration to those who are interested in learning more about this beautiful art.

Kazuo Kobayashi said, “When you make origami animal like rabbit and so on, everyone can tell what it is, so Origami has the power to make people communicate regardless of language, age and race. This is why I can make people smile when I do workshops overseas even though I cannot speak English”.

Origami is a Japanese art form that can bring people together all over the world.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news