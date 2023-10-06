World Smile Day 2023: 10 inspiring quotes from renowned personalities that will bring a smile to your face

World Smile Day is an occasion that encourages people to spread joy and positivity through the simple act of smiling. This annual observance takes place on the first Friday of October, and this year it will be celebrated on Friday, October 3. Reminding people of the powerful impact a smile can have on their lives and the lives of others is the primary goal of the day. People are encouraged to perform acts of kindness, share a smile with strangers and engage in activities that promote happiness and well-being. This day serves as a reminder that a simple smile can bridge cultural and language barriers, create connections, and brighten someone's day. (Also read: World Smile Day 2023: Date, history and significance ) World Smile Day 2023: 10 inspiring quotes that will bring a smile to your face(Unsplash/David Walker)

From Abraham Lincoln to Mother Teresa, there are many famous personalities in the world whose wise sayings and quotes not only guide us in life but also fill us with a new spirit of positivity and put a smile on our faces. And what better way to get into the spirit of this joyous occasion than to look back at some of these most inspiring quotes from famous personalities that are sure to make you smile.

Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day and Make You Smile

“If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore.” —Michele Ruiz

“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, love like you’ll never be hurt, sing like there’s nobody listening, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” —William W. Purkey

“Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.”―Neil Gaiman

“Everything you can imagine is real.”―Pablo Picasso

“Whatever you are, be a good one.” ―Abraham Lincoln

"If you can dream it, you can do it." - Walt Disney

“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.”- Mother Teresa

"If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things." - Albert Einstein

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

