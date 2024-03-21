World Water Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Water Day 2024: Water is extremely important for our lives. From drinking to cooking to bathing, water is a natural resource that is irreplaceable in our daily lives. Most of the water that we use for day-to-day activities comes from groundwater. Natural resources play a very important role in ensuring that we have a stable and healthy lifestyle. The importance of freshwater is optimal for good health. Freshwater ensures that we stay healthy, fit and fine. With the rising population, the usage of groundwater is increasing while the availability of water is going down. We need to buckle up and work together in preserving groundwater to ensure that we do not run out of one of the most important natural resources. Every year, World Water Day is observed on March 22.(HT Archive)

As we gear up to celebrate World Water Day for this year, here are a few things that we must remember:

Date:

Every year, World Water Day is observed on March 22. This year, the special day falls on a Friday.

History:

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly decided that a day should be dedicated to creating awareness about the conservation and significance of fresh water in our lives. Since 1993, March 22 has been observed as World Water Day.

Significance:

"World Water Day celebrates water and inspires action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance – held on 22 March – focusing on the importance of freshwater, coordinated by UN-Water and led by one or more UN-Water Members and Partners with a related mandate," wrote the United Nations on their official website. The day aims to create conversations and raise awareness about the importance of saving water.