Fitness coach on couples gaining weight after wedding: 'India’s arranged marriage checklist has 50 items, health is...'

In the intricate world of Indian arranged marriages, the checklist for a perfect partner is notoriously long. Families scrutinise everything from ancestral lineage and annual packages to horoscope compatibility. However, according to health and fitness coach Sanya Wadhera, there is a glaring, dangerous omission in these '50-item lists': health. Also read | Couples who sweat together, stay together Fitness coach Sanya Wadhera says that after marriage, hold each other accountable – it's not about being perfect, it's about being healthy together. (Freepk)

She took to X on March 12, to pull back the curtain on the 'post-shaadi (marriage)' weight gain and physical decline that many Indian couples consider an inevitability. Sanya said: ‘India’s arranged marriage checklist has 50 items. Health isn’t one of them.’ Her critique strikes at the heart of a cultural phenomenon in which 'settling down' often means 'letting go'.

The 'before and after' reality check Sanya pointed out a sharp contrast between the disciplined individuals entering a marriage and the lifestyle-compromised couple they often become. "Before shaadi: He’s in the gym. Best shape of his life. She’s eating clean. Best she’s ever looked," Sanya noted.

The decline, she explained, is a slow but steady timeline of enabling:

Month 1: The 'honeymoon weight' phase where indulgence is encouraged.

Month 3: The gym is cancelled under the guise of 'ghar sambhalna hai (taking care of the home)'.

Year 2: A 15 kg weight gain is dismissed with the phrase, 'shaadi ke baad sab aise hote hain (everyone becomes like this after marriage)'.