Chef Ranveer Brar shares the right way to cut green chillies: 'There is a proper technique'

Many of us chop green chillies the same way every time without thinking twice. But according to celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, that simple kitchen habit could be affecting the flavour and heat of your food. In a July 8 Instagram post, he explained why different dishes require different ways of cutting chillies and shared a practical tip every home cook should know. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar connects ‘golgappas and aloo chaat’ to gut health science, says trillions of bacteria respond to it )

Step 1: Trim the chillies to a similar size

Ranveer Brar shares tips on cutting green chillies for optimal taste and heat. (Instagram)

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Ranveer Brar began by pointing out that not all green chillies are the same size. "No two green chillies are exactly the same size. The first thing you should do is bring them to roughly the same size by trimming them from the bottom," he explained.

He added that "the trimmed-off piece doesn't have to go to waste. You can chop it up and add it back to the filling or simply leave it aside, depending on the recipe."

Step 2: Identify the 'belly' side of the chilli

According to Brar, every green chilli has a flatter side and a slightly fuller or rounded side. "Every chilli has a 'belly' side and a 'back' side. One side is thinner, while the other is slightly thicker. Learn to identify that before making the cut," he said.

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Step 3: Cut along the thicker side

{{^usCountry}} Once you've identified the rounded side, Brar recommends making the slit there. "Make the cut along the thicker, fuller side of the chilli. That's the correct place to slit it," he advised. Should you remove the seeds? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once you've identified the rounded side, Brar recommends making the slit there. "Make the cut along the thicker, fuller side of the chilli. That's the correct place to slit it," he advised. Should you remove the seeds? {{/usCountry}}

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Brar says this ultimately comes down to personal preference. "Some people remove the seeds, while others leave them in. If you feel like removing them, go ahead. If not, that's perfectly fine too," he said.

His simple kitchen tip highlights that even something as basic as cutting a green chilli can make food preparation easier and help achieve more consistent results, proving that good cooking often lies in mastering the little details.

About Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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