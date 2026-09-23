Chefs behind world's only Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant pick Bengaluru for India debut: 'Very international city'

When chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero walk into a room, they carry with them the distinct honour of helming the world’s first and only Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant — Araya in Singapore. But during their exclusive two-day showcase at Le Cirque Signature at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, in collaboration with Culinary Culture, their mission was more about introducing India to the uncharted nuances of Chilean gastronomy than about flaunting accolades. Also read | Inside a posh hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru

The Chilean identity

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For many international diners, often the idea of South American food starts with Peruvian ceviche and ends at an Argentine steakhouse. Chilean food, however, occupies its own distinct, geography-driven realm. When asked how they explain Chilean cuisine to diners across global markets — from Singapore and China to India — chef Francisco highlights how intrinsically linked their menu is to Chile’s extreme topography. “We always tell them, it’s a very geographic cuisine,” he says.

“We have one of the longest coastlines in the world, which means a big part of our menu, a big part of our cuisine, is seafood. We share certain similarities with Japan, Korea, and Peru, in that we eat raw seafood, and we eat a lot of seaweeds," he explains. "Barbecues as well," chef Fernanda adds. “We can showcase the rich seafood we have, the rich culture we have,” chef Francisco says, adding, “A Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant — I think that’s our unique selling point."

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Navigating international palates: From China to Singapore

{{^usCountry}} The path to global recognition was not immediate. Prior to opening Araya in Singapore, chefs Francisco and Fernanda spent many years in mainland China, where introducing South American fine dining proved an uphill battle against established dining norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The path to global recognition was not immediate. Prior to opening Araya in Singapore, chefs Francisco and Fernanda spent many years in mainland China, where introducing South American fine dining proved an uphill battle against established dining norms. {{/usCountry}}

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“In China, the mainland is a bit more difficult. For them, Western cuisine is more European, so they don’t have an understanding of what’s going on in the Americas. It’s not that we adapted a lot. The market in Singapore is more understandable," chef Francisco says.

Chef Fernanda points out that Singapore’s location also provided a crucial logistical bridge that was missing during their time in China: “We are very lucky to get fresh things from South America in Singapore, which didn’t happen much in China. So I think it allows us to get closer to what we are trying to show.” “It helped to show them different kinds of potatoes, seaweed, spices from Chile,” chef Francisco adds.

Singaporean diners, he notes, brought a natural curiosity that matched their culinary vision: "Singaporeans, by nature, are very curious people. They like to travel, they like to discover new things, same as Japanese — both markets are very similar.”

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Chef Francisco Araya of Araya, the world's only Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant; a signature dish from the exclusive showcase at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. (Pics: The Leela Palace Bengaluru)

Why Bengaluru?

Choosing Bengaluru for their first premier Indian showcase was a calculated move. Known for its tech-driven, globally travelled demographic and deep appreciation for hyper-local ingredients, the city provided an ideal backdrop for Araya’s debut. “Bengaluru is a great hub for international exposure,” chef Francisco remarks. Also read | This secret garden restaurant serves a South America-inspired menu and makes you forget you’re in Bengaluru

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“It’s a very international city. And it’s our first stop here in India. It won’t be the last — we’re already planning next year, probably to visit other cities. But yeah, Bengaluru has been wonderful. On September 11, we had the first event, and people were super happy; we were very happy with them,” he says.

Chef Fernanda agrees, noting the surprising connections they found with the local diners: “Some of our customers, they went to Chile already.” Chef Francisco chimes in, “You see some of the customers that were here last night, they visited Chile already, or they go very often to Singapore, and they try our restaurant. So, I think it’s been a very good first step in India.”

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When asked whether establishing a permanent footprint or a second location for Araya in India or elsewhere was on the horizon, he remains open yet thoughtful about what the right ecosystem requires. “It’s something we’ve been thinking about,” chef Francisco reveals regarding a potential second location. “It would have to be a place where people, like Singapore, have a certain understanding of fine cuisine, and they are well-travelled. There’s no specific city I can tell you, but I think it has to have those characteristics," he adds.

The Chilean-Japanese marine nexus

Araya’s culinary style is deeply informed by chef Francisco's time in Japan, where he earned a Michelin star at his Tokyo restaurant, 81. However, he clarifies that his use of Japanese technique isn't an arbitrary fusion, but a response to shared environmental characteristics: “We believe in this marine terroir.”

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“Chile has one of the coldest waters in the world, the cold Pacific, the same as Japan — cold Pacific waters. And the type of seafood has similar characteristics, so for us it makes sense to use Japanese ingredients in there. That’s why we have that Japanese infusion. It’s not like we’re trying to do Japanese cuisine with Chilean ingredients. It’s just that we use the seafood from there because it’s fresher for where we are located,” he explains.

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Adapting craft at Le Cirque Signature

Bringing a highly precise culinary program to Bengaluru required seamless adaptation. While regional climate variations often disrupt baking and fermentation processes, chef Fernanda highlights that high-quality sourcing minimised friction during their kitchen prep at The Leela Palace.

“I did one of our signature breads from Chile. Yes, it took longer to cook, but the recipe was the same because they provide high-quality flour and ingredients here. So it wasn’t a challenge at all,” she says. Chef Francisco adds, “We were very happy to get very good ingredients, so there were no bad surprises.”

The duo also embraced local Karnataka produce to enhance the menu for the Bengaluru showcase. “For example, for the dessert I’m doing the custard apple. Now in South America and Singapore, there is no season because we get it from South America. But here in India they have amazing fresh custard apple. So I added that," chef Fernanda says.

They highlight another local substitution. “I used a nut crab, local nut crab. The quality is fantastic, so I’d rather use that. And one of the fish we couldn’t get — the kind of fish we use because, again, we need cold-water fish — but they were able to get us a cold sea bass, actually, and yes, it works very well," chef Francisco says.

Addressing India’s sizable vegetarian audience was also a smooth transition for the pair. “We do have a vegetarian menu in our restaurant, so it was not difficult to bring the menu here,” chef Francisco says.

Chef Francisco Araya (centre) with team of The Leela Palace Bengaluru during the exclusive two-day showcase of Araya at Le Cirque Signature. (Pic: The Leela Palace Bengaluru)

What being a chef couple is actually like

From meeting as teenagers in San Felipe to building a Michelin-starred establishment together, chefs Francisco and Fernanda have mastered the art of balancing a high-pressure professional kitchen with being a chef couple. Their secret lies in defined operational boundaries and mutual respect.

“Fernanda is mostly focused on dessert, bakery, and chocolates. I’m more focused on the savoury and the business. We interact obviously day-to-day on the daily operations, and every time we have a new creation, we consult each other first and then the rest of the team," chef Francisco shares. “We know our limitations, what to do and what not to do. And we always think about where we are going, and about the team as well. We try to respect everyone around us, not only us," chef Fernanda adds.

The narrative finish

When asked what core emotion or memory they hope Bengaluru diners carry home from their meal at Le Cirque Signature, both chefs look past aesthetics and land squarely on soul and taste. “Flavours,” chef Francisco answers directly, adding, “To us as chefs, the most important thing is the flavour. It’s not how the food looks or anything, it’s just the flavour and the hospitality that we put on every service.”

Chef Fernanda adds, “We are trying to be the same as we are in Singapore or in our home. Generosity, welcoming the people with real heart, warmth.” To complete the sensory bridge between Singapore, Chile, and Bengaluru, the chefs brought their own atmosphere into the dining room. “We even changed the music — we put a playlist that we have in Araya,” chef Francisco reveals. “It turned the whole room into a small Araya in here. So we try to bring our hospitality to the client," he adds.

For Indian diners hesitant about stepping into unfamiliar culinary territory, he offers a simple invitation: “I would say just be adventurous and try. There’s nothing wrong with trying. There’s nothing alien about it. It’s good food, and good food is always appreciated.”