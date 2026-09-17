From hard rotis and mushy rice to soggy pakoras: Chef Anmol Baool troubleshoots 7 common mistakes in Indian cooking

Traditional Indian cooking may look deceptively simple, but getting those familiar flavours, textures and aromas just right often comes down to technique. A dosa can stubbornly stick to the pan, dal can turn out disappointingly bland, and even the simplest roti can miss the mark if you get the method wrong. From knowing when to add an ingredient to mastering the heat and timing, these small cooking tricks can make all the difference – and that is where experience and expertise come into play.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, chef Anmol Baool explains, “Factors such as incorrect timing, temperature, and technique can easily lead to disappointment in the kitchen. Fortunately, most cooking mishaps can be fixed, and in many cases, the solution is quite simple.” From explaining why your dosa stubbornly sticks to the pan to revealing what makes perfectly crispy pakoras turn soggy, he breaks down seven common cooking problems and the simple techniques that can help you get them right.

Dosa sticking to the pan

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anmol, a dosa can get stuck to the tawa due to a number of factors, including the temperature, seasoning and consistency of the batter. He elaborates, “The heat needs to be just right – hot enough for the batter to spread and cook, but not so hot that it begins cooking before it can be spread properly. A well-seasoned cast-iron tawa also creates a better cooking surface. Most importantly, the batter needs to be properly fermented. If it is too thick or has not fermented sufficiently, the dosa may not release easily from the pan.” The chef recommends slightly greasing the pan for better results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anmol, a dosa can get stuck to the tawa due to a number of factors, including the temperature, seasoning and consistency of the batter. He elaborates, “The heat needs to be just right – hot enough for the batter to spread and cook, but not so hot that it begins cooking before it can be spread properly. A well-seasoned cast-iron tawa also creates a better cooking surface. Most importantly, the batter needs to be properly fermented. If it is too thick or has not fermented sufficiently, the dosa may not release easily from the pan.” The chef recommends slightly greasing the pan for better results. {{/usCountry}}

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Your dough may be lacking adequate moisture if your roti turns hard.

Roti turning hard

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The first factor that is usually responsible for turning a roti hard is dough that is too dry, while another reason, if the dough is alright, may be prolonged cooking, which can cause the roti to lose its moisture. Anmol highlights, “The flour needs to be mixed with enough water to create a soft, pliable dough rather than a stiff one. Allowing the dough to rest for about 15 to 20 minutes gives the flour time to absorb the water properly, making it easier to roll. Once the roti is on the tawa, avoid overcooking it, as prolonged cooking causes it to lose moisture and become dry and chewy.”

Rice getting mushy

According to the chef, overcooked, mushy rice often boils down to how much water was added or whether the rice was stirred too much while cooking. He notes, “The ideal water-to-rice ratio depends on the variety of rice and the cooking method, so it is better to follow the recommended ratio for the specific type of rice rather than rely on one universal measurement. Once the rice is cooking, avoid excessive stirring, as this can release starch and make the grains sticky.” He also recommends letting the rice rest for a few minutes after cooking before fluffing it to help the grains remain separate.

Pakoras turning soggy

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Pakoras need the oil to be at the right temperature to turn perfectly crispy, and getting the heat wrong can leave them soggier than expected. Anmol explains, “Hot oil is essential for achieving crisp pakoras. If the oil is not hot enough, the batter absorbs more oil and fails to crisp properly. Overcrowding the pan can also cause the oil temperature to drop, producing the same result. Fry the pakoras in small batches and allow excess batter to drip off before adding them to the oil.”

Parathas losing their flakiness

According to the chef, flaky parathas require a careful process of creating and preserving their layers. He notes that the dough should be rolled out, brushed with a thin layer of ghee or oil, then folded or pleated before being rolled out again. Anmol recommends, “Avoid pressing down too firmly, as this can flatten the layers. Using enough fat helps keep the layers separate during cooking. The tawa should also be hot enough for the paratha to cook evenly and turn golden brown without burning.”

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The key to a tasty, flavourful dal is the tadka!

Dal lacking flavour

Making a flavourful dal involves much more than simply boiling the lentils until they’re soft. The lentils need to be properly cooked and seasoned, but when it comes to adding depth and flavour, the real magic lies in the tadka. The chef suggests, “Garlic, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, dried chillies, or hing can be bloomed in oil or ghee and added to the dal at the right stage. The final seasoning should also balance saltiness with a touch of acidity where appropriate.”

Gravy becoming too oily

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While oil separating from the gravy is a key sign that a curry is adequately cooked, an excessive amount of oil can indicate an imbalance – either the masala is undercooked or too much oil has been used. Anmol stresses, “Cooking the onions, tomatoes, and spices thoroughly allows excess moisture to evaporate and gives the masala time to develop its flavour. While some oil separation can be a sign that a masala has been cooked well, excessive oil usually indicates an imbalance. Use enough fat to cook the masala properly and allow the gravy to simmer gently.”

About chef Anmol Baool

Chef Anmol Baool is a seasoned culinary professional with over 20 years of experience across cafés, hotels, casual and fine-dining restaurants, and international kitchens in India and Oman. Currently a senior sous chef at Aary Hospitality, he brings expertise across Indian, Italian, Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisines, while overseeing kitchen operations, menu development and mentoring culinary teams.

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