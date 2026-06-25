I tested these blenders for two weeks on everything from gym smoothies to Indian chutneys: Here's how they performed

As someone who relies on quick, healthy meals and snacks throughout the day, I’m always on the lookout for kitchen appliances that can genuinely simplify my routine. Recently, I got the chance to try Wonderchef’s latest blending solutions, the Twister Portable Blender and the Nutri Blend Turbo Mixer Grinder, co-crafted under the leadership of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Ravi Saxena.

Testing the Twister and Nutri Blend Turbo blenders to make cooking easier.(www.wonderchef.com)

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I used both products for two weeks, blending everything from protein shakes for my post-workout routine to homemade spaghetti sauce. This gave me a good sense of how they perform in everyday situations. Here’s my review of what stood out, what worked particularly well, and where there’s room for improvement. (Also read: I tested 6 popular makeup products for 2 weeks in real life; here’s what’s worth it (and what’s not) )

First impressions

The first thing I noticed was that these products are designed for very different users. The Twister is compact, lightweight, and clearly meant for people who are always on the move. It feels more like a lifestyle gadget than a traditional kitchen appliance. The Nutri Blend Turbo, on the other hand, is built for serious kitchen work with its larger motor and multiple jars.

Testing the Twister Portable Blender

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{{^usCountry}} Most mornings started with a protein shake made using banana, oats, peanut butter, dates, milk, and protein powder. This is where the Twister truly shone. The blender produced smooth, creamy shakes without leaving noticeable chunks behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most mornings started with a protein shake made using banana, oats, peanut butter, dates, milk, and protein powder. This is where the Twister truly shone. The blender produced smooth, creamy shakes without leaving noticeable chunks behind. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Its biggest advantage is convenience. Since it's rechargeable and doesn't require a power socket while in use, I could blend almost anywhere. The Type-C charging also felt modern and practical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its biggest advantage is convenience. Since it's rechargeable and doesn't require a power socket while in use, I could blend almost anywhere. The Type-C charging also felt modern and practical. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 500ml capacity was perfect for my personal servings. Whether it was a post-workout shake or a quick breakfast smoothie, I rarely needed a larger container. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 500ml capacity was perfect for my personal servings. Whether it was a post-workout shake or a quick breakfast smoothie, I rarely needed a larger container. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recipes I tried Banana protein shake

Oats powder

Mango smoothie

Mint-coriander chutney

Yogurt dip

Cold coffee

Lassi What worked well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recipes I tried Banana protein shake

Oats powder

Mango smoothie

Mint-coriander chutney

Yogurt dip

Cold coffee

Lassi What worked well {{/usCountry}}

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The 18,000 RPM motor handled soft fruits, protein powders, yogurt, milk, and leafy herbs efficiently. Smoothies were ready in seconds and cleanup was incredibly easy.

Where it struggled

As expected from a portable blender, extremely hard ingredients pushed its limits. While it managed small quantities of ice and softer frozen fruits, it wasn't designed for heavy-duty grinding or crushing large amounts of tough ingredients.

Twister pros

Lightweight and portable

Rechargeable battery with 20+ blends per charge

Easy to clean

Perfect for single servings

Great for shakes, smoothies, chutneys, and dips

Twister cons

Limited capacity for families

Not ideal for heavy grinding tasks

Tough ingredients require smaller portions

Testing the Nutri Blend Turbo

The Nutri Blend Turbo felt like a completely different category of appliance. With its 750W motor reaching up to 22,000 RPM, I immediately noticed the difference when working with tougher ingredients. It powered through ingredients that would challenge most standard blenders.

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Wonderchef's Nutri Blend Turbo.

Recipes I tried

Besan chilla batter

Frozen berry smoothie bowl

Almond and walnut powder

Flaxseed mix

Hummus

Cold coffee with ice

Homemade spaghetti sauce

Milkshakes

Green chutney

Homemade garam masala

Performance with tough ingredients

One of my biggest tests involved frozen berries and ice cubes for smoothie bowls. The Nutri Blend Turbo crushed them quickly and produced a thick, smooth consistency.

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I also used it to grind almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. The stainless-steel blades handled these ingredients effortlessly, producing evenly ground mixtures.

The homemade spaghetti sauce was another highlight. After roasting tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs, I blended everything into a rich sauce. The result was silky smooth, with no visible chunks.

What stood out

The three-jar setup proved surprisingly useful. The sipper jar became my go-to option for smoothies, while the larger jars handled heavier tasks.

Blender pros

Powerful 750W motor

Handles frozen fruits and ice with ease

Excellent for nuts, seeds, and tougher ingredients

Multiple jars increase versatility

Compact footprint despite high power

Blender cons

Louder than the portable Twister

Takes up more storage space

More machines than casual users may need

Final verdict

Wonderchef Twister: 4/5

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If you're a student, working professional, fitness enthusiast, or someone who frequently travels, the Twister is a practical addition to your routine. Its portability, rechargeable battery, and ease of use make healthy eating more convenient than ever. While it won't replace a full-sized mixer grinder, it excels at what it's designed to do.

Wonderchef Nutri Blend Turbo: 4.5/5

For home cooks looking for a powerful all-rounder, the Nutri Blend Turbo is the stronger performer. It handles everything from smoothies and sauces to nuts, seeds, frozen fruits, and ice with impressive ease. The combination of power, versatility, and thoughtful accessories makes it a valuable addition to a modern kitchen.

Price: The Twister Portable Blender is priced at ₹2,099, while the more powerful Nutri Blend Turbo Mixer Grinder retails for ₹3,499 on Wonderchef's official website,

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The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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