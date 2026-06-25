I tested these blenders for two weeks on everything from gym smoothies to Indian chutneys: Here's how they performed
From protein shakes and cold coffee to coconut chutney and pasta sauce, I tested Wonderchef's latest blenders for two weeks to see if they live up to the hype.
As someone who relies on quick, healthy meals and snacks throughout the day, I’m always on the lookout for kitchen appliances that can genuinely simplify my routine. Recently, I got the chance to try Wonderchef’s latest blending solutions, the Twister Portable Blender and the Nutri Blend Turbo Mixer Grinder, co-crafted under the leadership of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Ravi Saxena.
I used both products for two weeks, blending everything from protein shakes for my post-workout routine to homemade spaghetti sauce. This gave me a good sense of how they perform in everyday situations. Here’s my review of what stood out, what worked particularly well, and where there’s room for improvement. (Also read: I tested 6 popular makeup products for 2 weeks in real life; here’s what’s worth it (and what’s not) )
First impressions
The first thing I noticed was that these products are designed for very different users. The Twister is compact, lightweight, and clearly meant for people who are always on the move. It feels more like a lifestyle gadget than a traditional kitchen appliance. The Nutri Blend Turbo, on the other hand, is built for serious kitchen work with its larger motor and multiple jars.
Testing the Twister Portable Blender
Most mornings started with a protein shake made using banana, oats, peanut butter, dates, milk, and protein powder. This is where the Twister truly shone. The blender produced smooth, creamy shakes without leaving noticeable chunks behind.{{/usCountry}}
Most mornings started with a protein shake made using banana, oats, peanut butter, dates, milk, and protein powder. This is where the Twister truly shone. The blender produced smooth, creamy shakes without leaving noticeable chunks behind.{{/usCountry}}
Its biggest advantage is convenience. Since it's rechargeable and doesn't require a power socket while in use, I could blend almost anywhere. The Type-C charging also felt modern and practical.{{/usCountry}}
Its biggest advantage is convenience. Since it's rechargeable and doesn't require a power socket while in use, I could blend almost anywhere. The Type-C charging also felt modern and practical.{{/usCountry}}
The 500ml capacity was perfect for my personal servings. Whether it was a post-workout shake or a quick breakfast smoothie, I rarely needed a larger container.{{/usCountry}}
The 500ml capacity was perfect for my personal servings. Whether it was a post-workout shake or a quick breakfast smoothie, I rarely needed a larger container.{{/usCountry}}
Recipes I tried
- Banana protein shake
- Oats powder
- Mango smoothie
- Mint-coriander chutney
- Yogurt dip
- Cold coffee
- Lassi
What worked well{{/usCountry}}
Recipes I tried
- Banana protein shake
- Oats powder
- Mango smoothie
- Mint-coriander chutney
- Yogurt dip
- Cold coffee
- Lassi
What worked well{{/usCountry}}
The 18,000 RPM motor handled soft fruits, protein powders, yogurt, milk, and leafy herbs efficiently. Smoothies were ready in seconds and cleanup was incredibly easy.
Where it struggled
As expected from a portable blender, extremely hard ingredients pushed its limits. While it managed small quantities of ice and softer frozen fruits, it wasn't designed for heavy-duty grinding or crushing large amounts of tough ingredients.
Twister pros
- Lightweight and portable
- Rechargeable battery with 20+ blends per charge
- Easy to clean
- Perfect for single servings
- Great for shakes, smoothies, chutneys, and dips
Twister cons
- Limited capacity for families
- Not ideal for heavy grinding tasks
- Tough ingredients require smaller portions
Testing the Nutri Blend Turbo
The Nutri Blend Turbo felt like a completely different category of appliance. With its 750W motor reaching up to 22,000 RPM, I immediately noticed the difference when working with tougher ingredients. It powered through ingredients that would challenge most standard blenders.
Recipes I tried
- Besan chilla batter
- Frozen berry smoothie bowl
- Almond and walnut powder
- Flaxseed mix
- Hummus
- Cold coffee with ice
- Homemade spaghetti sauce
- Milkshakes
- Green chutney
- Homemade garam masala
Performance with tough ingredients
One of my biggest tests involved frozen berries and ice cubes for smoothie bowls. The Nutri Blend Turbo crushed them quickly and produced a thick, smooth consistency.
I also used it to grind almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. The stainless-steel blades handled these ingredients effortlessly, producing evenly ground mixtures.
The homemade spaghetti sauce was another highlight. After roasting tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs, I blended everything into a rich sauce. The result was silky smooth, with no visible chunks.
What stood out
The three-jar setup proved surprisingly useful. The sipper jar became my go-to option for smoothies, while the larger jars handled heavier tasks.
Blender pros
- Powerful 750W motor
- Handles frozen fruits and ice with ease
- Excellent for nuts, seeds, and tougher ingredients
- Multiple jars increase versatility
- Compact footprint despite high power
Blender cons
- Louder than the portable Twister
- Takes up more storage space
- More machines than casual users may need
Final verdict
Wonderchef Twister: 4/5
If you're a student, working professional, fitness enthusiast, or someone who frequently travels, the Twister is a practical addition to your routine. Its portability, rechargeable battery, and ease of use make healthy eating more convenient than ever. While it won't replace a full-sized mixer grinder, it excels at what it's designed to do.
Wonderchef Nutri Blend Turbo: 4.5/5
For home cooks looking for a powerful all-rounder, the Nutri Blend Turbo is the stronger performer. It handles everything from smoothies and sauces to nuts, seeds, frozen fruits, and ice with impressive ease. The combination of power, versatility, and thoughtful accessories makes it a valuable addition to a modern kitchen.
Price: The Twister Portable Blender is priced at ₹2,099, while the more powerful Nutri Blend Turbo Mixer Grinder retails for ₹3,499 on Wonderchef's official website,
The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.