Stop throwing away coriander stems? Chef Ranveer Brar says never waste ‘dhaniya ki dandi’ as it packs all the flavour

Coriander, also known as dhaniya in Hindi, is the soul of Indian cooking. It is one of the most popular herbs used in the desi kitchen, added to almost every Indian dish to elevate its flavour – distinct yet harmonious, coming together to create the complex, layered flavours that Indian cuisine is known for. It adds a hint of freshness and a light citrus note, which neutralises the spiciness in meals.

Don't just use coriander leaves; add the stems to your dishes too. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares high-protein anda malai makhni recipe: See step-by-step preparation

However, coriander leaves are usually used for cooking or to garnish dishes. Many people throw away the stems, thinking they serve no purpose. However, according to chef Ranveer Brar, a celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge, all the flavour lies in the stems.

Don't throw away the coriander stem

In a video shared on Instagram on July 14, chef Ranveer highlights the superior culinary value of using coriander stems rather than just the leaves when cooking. According to him, while leaves provide a fleeting taste, stems offer a robust, enduring flavour that enhances dishes like soups and traditional broths.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Posting a video of himself cooking a broth-based dish, chef Ranveer explained in the clip, “And here are the coriander stems. I’m finely chopping these and adding them in as well. Coriander stems impart an outstanding flavour—whether you’re making a broth or a Chinese-style soup.” How to enhance coriander flavour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting a video of himself cooking a broth-based dish, chef Ranveer explained in the clip, “And here are the coriander stems. I’m finely chopping these and adding them in as well. Coriander stems impart an outstanding flavour—whether you’re making a broth or a Chinese-style soup.” How to enhance coriander flavour {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By finely chopping these stalks, chefs can ensure a deeper aromatic profile remains present throughout the meal, Chef Ranveer noted in the video. He emphasises that relying solely on leaves misses the true essence of the herb. Ultimately, he encourages a zero-waste approach to achieve an outstanding depth of flavour in various cuisines.

“When you want that coriander taste in a soup, don't just use the leaves; the flavour from the leaves fades quickly, whereas the flavour from the stems lingers and persists,” he shared.

Health benefits of coriander

Coriander is a fragrant, antioxidant-rich herb that has many culinary uses and health benefits. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can help lower your blood sugars, fight infections, and promote heart, brain, skin, and digestive health. It is also rich in immune-boosting antioxidants.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

A culinary professional with 25+ years' experience in the field and more than 12 years in senior kitchen management positions, Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, television personality, author, restaurateur, and actor. He's well-known for appearing on numerous TV shows and for his role as a former judge on MasterChef India.