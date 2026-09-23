Tried and Tested: I put this juicer through smoothies, chutneys and everyday Indian cooking, here's how it performed

As a fitness enthusiast, I often find myself skipping my morning juice simply because I’m too lazy to make it every day. Recently, I came across the Borosil juicer, which claims to preserve maximum nutrition and flavour through its slow extraction process. Without a second thought, I decided to get my hands on it and put it to the test. For two weeks, I used it for almost everything, from my morning juices and post-workout smoothies to Indian chutneys and everyday kitchen experiments, to see whether it could actually live up to its claims. Here’s my honest review of what stood out and where there is room for improvement.

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First impression

The product arrived in a large box, which initially made me think it would take up a lot of space in my kitchen. However, unboxing it was a pleasant surprise. Despite its 50 cm x 21 cm dimensions, the juicer fits neatly into a corner without taking up much counter space. It also came with two washable containers, one for collecting the extracted juice and the other for collecting the pulp.

It also came with two washable containers, one for collecting the extracted juice and the other for collecting the pulp.

What worked well

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{{^usCountry}} My mornings started with a glass of fresh juice, with orange juice being my usual favourite. I expected the juicer to be as noisy as most mixer-juicers, but, to my surprise, its 250W low-noise motor made the experience much quieter. The large-capacity juicing chamber allowed me to make enough juice for my family of four in one go. Another major advantage was its ability to separate the pulp from the juice, making the process more convenient and less messy, especially when it came to cleaning. Where I struggled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My mornings started with a glass of fresh juice, with orange juice being my usual favourite. I expected the juicer to be as noisy as most mixer-juicers, but, to my surprise, its 250W low-noise motor made the experience much quieter. The large-capacity juicing chamber allowed me to make enough juice for my family of four in one go. Another major advantage was its ability to separate the pulp from the juice, making the process more convenient and less messy, especially when it came to cleaning. Where I struggled {{/usCountry}}

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The juicer is designed for gentle, slow extraction rather than heavy-duty processing, so adding hard ingredients or large quantities of tough produce doesn’t work as well. I also noticed that fibre-rich ingredients can cause the juicer to clog, which means it may require frequent cleaning during use. It is advisable to cut or chop fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces before adding them to ensure smoother extraction and better performance.

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The juicer fits neatly into a corner without taking up much counter space.

Pros

250W low-noise motor

1.5 L feeder hopper with wide mouth

90-min non-stop running time

Slow juicer speed (55 rpm)

Hands-free operation

1000ml juice jug and pulp collector

Final verdict

For daily juicing, the Borosil juicer can be a good choice, especially if you prefer fresh juices with efficient extraction and separate pulp collection. Its long running time, low-noise operation and hands-free functionality make it a convenient addition to a modern kitchen.

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Price: The Borosil vita rich slow juicer is priced at INR ₹13,599 on Borosil’s official website.

Note for the readers: The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.