Glaucoma Awareness month: Ayurvedic remedies to improve eye health

Glaucmoa is a group of eye conditions that leads to visual impairment due to malfunctioning of the optic nerve responsible for communication between brain and eyes. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and aims at spreading awareness about the eye disorder.

Glaucoma shouldn't be taken lightly. If left untreated it can cause partial or complete blindness.

Recognising Glaucoma in its early stages is helpful as it can be treated and reversed effectively.

Some of the early symptoms of glaucoma are severe headache, eye pain, nausea and vomiting, blurred vision, eye redness, patchy blind spots in your peripheral or central vision.

ALSO READ: <strong>Is COVID-19 affecting your eyes?</strong>

Alternative therapies like Ayurveda are also effective in treating glaucoma. Apart from herbal medications and Panchakarma therapies to reduce eye pressure and restore its normal functioning, there are also a number of Ayurvedic home remedies that can be used to treat this eye condition. Dr Partap Chauhan, an Ayurvedachanrya and Director of Jiva Ayurveda suggests some effective remedies to treat glaucoma and improve eye health in general

Netra Basti

In this therapy, medicated ghee is poured over the eyes. You are asked to lie down and a well like structure is formed around the eye with the help of a dough and then ghee is poured over it. It will remove toxins from your eyes.

Snehapana treatment

In this treatment, ghee infused with herbs is orally administered to the patient for a specific period.

Regular eye washing ritual

Ayurveda says that eyes should be gently washed with cool water in the mornings while holding a mouthful of water. However, care should be taken that the water is not too hot or too cold. Rosewater or gulaabjal might also be used since it is known to have cooling properties.

Light or lamp gazing

This is an old Ayurvedic practice meant to soothe, calm and focus the mind. It is a form of meditation and is immensely beneficial for the eyes. According to this practice, one should gaze intensely into the wick of a candle or an earthen lamp for a prolonged period whose wick has been lit using ghee. The golden wash of warm light is known to improve eyesight.

Cooling eye patches

Cucumbers, cotton pads soaked with fresh goat’s milk, when put on top of the eyes, have a cooling effect on the eyes and refresh them completely.

Castor oil

A drop of pure castor oil on the eyes, along with oil applied on the soles of the feet is an effective remedy for dry eyes.

Triphala

Triphala is a potent herb concoction that is a combination of three fruits - Amla, Bhibitaki and Haritaki. Administered through eye drops or simply ingested, they are known to reduce eye strain, redness and swelling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON