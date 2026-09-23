16-hour fasting or eating less: Which is better for fat loss? Dietitian answers 10 burning questions in HT Health Talk

Welcome back to HT Health Talk, your go-to weekly Q&A series by the Hindustan Times, where we bring expert answers straight to your burning wellness questions. Every week, we team up with top medical specialists, dietitians, and health experts to strip away the wellness hype and deliver science-backed clarity. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine

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This week, we are tackling one of the biggest debates in the fitness world: intermittent fasting vs simple calorie counting. Is skipping breakfast secretly a fat-burning cheat code, or is it really just another clever strategy to lower your daily calorie count? To unpack the science of eating windows, beating energy crashes, protecting muscle mass, and smartly breaking your fasts, we asked Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

Whether you are currently contemplating a 16:8 schedule, trying to curb mid-afternoon 'hanger' without wrecking your calorie goals, or trying to avoid the dread of brain fog during workouts, we have got you covered. Scroll down for expert-backed facts, practical snack rules, and realistic tips to find a sustainable rhythm that works for your body:

1. Is intermittent fasting better for fat loss, or is it just another way to create a calorie deficit?

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{{^usCountry}} Intermittent fasting is mainly a way of organising when you eat, rather than a special fat-burning method. For most people, fat loss still depends largely on maintaining a calorie deficit over time. Fasting may help some people eat fewer calories because they have fewer eating opportunities and a simpler routine, but it does not automatically lead to greater fat loss than a similar calorie-controlled diet. The best approach is the one you can follow consistently while getting enough protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. If fasting leads to overeating during the eating window, it may not confer any advantage. 2. How do you decide if 16:8 fasting or simple calorie control is better for your metabolism and lifestyle? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Intermittent fasting is mainly a way of organising when you eat, rather than a special fat-burning method. For most people, fat loss still depends largely on maintaining a calorie deficit over time. Fasting may help some people eat fewer calories because they have fewer eating opportunities and a simpler routine, but it does not automatically lead to greater fat loss than a similar calorie-controlled diet. The best approach is the one you can follow consistently while getting enough protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. If fasting leads to overeating during the eating window, it may not confer any advantage. 2. How do you decide if 16:8 fasting or simple calorie control is better for your metabolism and lifestyle? {{/usCountry}}

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The choice should depend on your daily routine, hunger patterns, medical history and ability to maintain the plan comfortably. A 16:8 schedule may suit someone who prefers fewer meals and does not feel very hungry during the fasting period, while simple calorie control may work better for someone who prefers regular meals. Neither approach is automatically better for metabolism when calorie and nutrient intake are similar. Consider your work schedule, exercise timing, sleep and social commitments. If fasting causes headaches, weakness, overeating or poor concentration, a less restrictive approach may be more suitable.

3. What are the best ways to stay in a calorie deficit without constant hunger?

Focus on foods that provide plenty of nutrition and volume for relatively fewer calories. Include protein-rich foods such as dal, beans, curd, paneer, tofu, eggs or lean meats, along with vegetables, fruits, whole grains and other high-fibre foods. Fibre and protein generally help you feel fuller for longer, while adequate fluids can also prevent confusing thirst with hunger. Plan meals rather than skipping food until you become extremely hungry. Portion awareness is useful, but you do not need to eliminate carbohydrates or fats. A moderate calorie deficit that you can maintain is usually more practical than a severe restriction.

4. How can you avoid energy crashes, fatigue, or brain fog while fasting or eating fewer calories?

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Avoid making your calorie deficit too large, because eating far less than your body needs can contribute to fatigue, poor concentration and reduced exercise performance. During your eating period, choose balanced meals containing protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats rather than relying mainly on sugary foods. Drink enough water and get enough sleep, because inadequate sleep can worsen hunger and tiredness. If you are fasting, schedule demanding activities around the time of day when you normally feel most energetic. Persistent dizziness, weakness, fainting, confusion or severe fatigue is not something to push through and should be discussed with a doctor.

5. How should workouts be timed around a 16-hour fast or calorie deficit to protect muscle and performance?

Workout timing should depend on how your body responds to exercising while fasted. Some people can comfortably exercise near the end of a fast, while others perform better after eating. For resistance training, getting enough total protein and calories is particularly important for preserving muscle during weight loss. If possible, schedule demanding strength sessions close to a meal so you can eat protein and carbohydrates around training. Stay hydrated and reduce training intensity if you feel unusually weak or dizzy. Resistance exercise two to four times a week, combined with adequate protein intake, can help preserve muscle mass during a calorie deficit.

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Dietician Edwina Raj says roasted makhana can curb hunger without ruining your deficit, but only if you watch the portion and avoid too much oil, ghee or sugar. (Unsplash)

6. Beyond calories and eating windows, which macros — protein, fibre, fats — matter most for staying full?

Protein and fibre are particularly helpful for controlling hunger, while healthy fats can add satisfaction and help make meals more enjoyable. Protein from foods such as eggs, dairy, tofu, beans, lentils, fish or lean meat can support muscle maintenance while losing weight. Fibre from vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds adds volume and slows digestion. Healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocados, and suitable cooking oils can also contribute to fullness, but they are calorie-dense, so portion size matters. Rather than focusing on one nutrient, build meals around protein, vegetables or fruit, high-fibre carbohydrates and a moderate amount of healthy fat. Also read | How much healthy fat should you consume? Top foods to include

7. Are snacks like roasted makhana or dry fruits actually good for curbing hunger without ruining a calorie deficit?

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Roasted makhana can be a useful snack because it is relatively light and provides some volume, but portion size and preparation matter, especially if large amounts of oil, ghee, sugar, or other high-calorie ingredients are added. Dry fruits such as raisins and dates contain useful nutrients but are more calorie-dense because much of their water has been removed, so small portions are easier to fit into a calorie deficit. Nuts are nutritious and provide protein, fibre and healthy fats, but they are also energy-dense. Choose snacks based on hunger, overall diet, and portion size, rather than assuming that a particular food automatically promotes weight loss.

8. How do fasting and calorie deficits impact blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity long-term?

Weight loss itself can improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control in many people, and intermittent fasting may provide similar benefits when it supports sustained weight loss and healthier eating habits. However, fasting is not necessarily required to improve insulin sensitivity. Food quality, physical activity, sleep, body weight and overall calorie intake also play important roles. People with diabetes or those taking medicines that lower blood sugar need particular caution because changing meal timing can increase the risk of low blood sugar. Long-term benefits depend more on maintaining healthy habits and an appropriate body weight than simply following a specific fasting schedule.

9. What should you eat to break a fast without stomach discomfort or a blood sugar spike?

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After a longer fasting period, choose a balanced meal rather than immediately eating a very large, sugary or high-fat meal. A combination of protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates, vegetables or fruit and some healthy fat can provide steadier energy and improve fullness. Examples include curd with fruit and nuts, eggs with whole-grain toast and vegetables, or dal with vegetables and a moderate portion of rice or roti. Eat slowly and drink enough water. If fasting causes stomach pain, nausea, acidity or other digestive symptoms, the fasting schedule may not suit you and should be reconsidered with appropriate medical advice.

10. What are the signs that your weight loss plan is sustainable versus causing muscle loss or metabolic slowdown?

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A sustainable plan generally produces gradual weight loss while allowing you to maintain reasonable energy, strength, sleep, concentration and normal daily activities. Warning signs of an overly restrictive approach can include persistent fatigue, dizziness, excessive hunger, poor workout performance, irritability, difficulty sleeping, reduced strength and rapid weight loss. Some reduction in metabolic rate can naturally occur during weight loss because a smaller body requires fewer calories, but severe restriction and muscle loss can make the process harder to maintain. Regular resistance training, adequate protein intake, sufficient nutrition, and a moderate calorie deficit can help protect lean mass while supporting long-term weight management.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.