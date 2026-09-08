44-year-old gastroenterologist shares ‘anti-ageing secrets’ he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘Sleep is best longevity tool’

Anti-ageing is often associated with skincare products, supplements and elaborate routines, but healthy ageing begins with everyday lifestyle choices. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a 44-year-old Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, shared in his September 7 Instagram post six lessons he wishes he had known in his 20s, highlighting the role of diet, gut health, stress, sleep, muscle and healthy fats in supporting long-term health. (Also read: Young, fit and still at risk of a heart attack?Cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri explains warning signs and prevention tips )

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Here are the six lessons he highlighted:

1. Cut back on added sugar

“Sugar can literally change the structure of your collagen,” Dr Sethi says. Excess sugar can contribute to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), compounds that can affect collagen and other proteins and are associated with tissue ageing.

His simple suggestion? “Replace one sugary drink a day with unsweetened green tea, coffee, or water.”

2. Pay attention to your gut health

“Your gut and skin are more connected than you think,” says Dr Sethi. The gut microbiome interacts with the immune system and inflammatory pathways, which can influence overall health, including skin health. He recommends regularly including fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut.

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3. Don't underestimate chronic stress

{{^usCountry}} Stress doesn't only affect how you feel mentally. According to Dr Sethi, it may also have an impact at the cellular level. “Chronic stress can leave a mark all the way down to your chromosomes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stress doesn't only affect how you feel mentally. According to Dr Sethi, it may also have an impact at the cellular level. “Chronic stress can leave a mark all the way down to your chromosomes.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chronic stress has been associated with shorter telomeres, the protective caps on chromosomes that are studied as markers of cellular ageing.

His advice is simple: “Try three minutes of slow breathing before bed.”

4. Prioritise sleep

“Sleep is one of the most underrated longevity tools you have,” says Dr Sethi. Adequate sleep supports several aspects of health, including metabolic function, immune health and brain function. He recommends aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep and maintaining consistent sleep and wake times.

5. Build muscle early

Dr Sethi emphasises, “Muscle is one of your best retirement accounts.” Maintaining muscle mass as you age can support mobility, strength, metabolic health and independence. His recommendation is to strength train at least twice a week, with exercises such as squats, push-ups and resistance-band workouts.

6. Don't forget healthy fats

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“The fats you eat literally become part of your cells,” Dr Sethi says. Omega-3 fatty acids can be incorporated into cell membranes and play a role in cellular signalling and inflammatory processes. For dietary sources, he recommends fatty fish, while plant-based options include walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds, which provide alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

The larger message behind Dr Sethi's advice is that healthy ageing is not something to start worrying about later in life. Building sustainable habits around nutrition, movement, sleep and stress management in your 20s can help support health as you get older.

Dr Saurabh Sethiis a California-based, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist, trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford. He has more than 25 years of medical experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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