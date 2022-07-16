5 amazing herbs to heal your gut this monsoon

Are you frequently suffering from gastrointestinal issues like constipation, acidity, food poisoning, nausea nowadays? You may blame it on monsoon and the set of illnesses it brings along. There have been numerous scientific studies on how we have trillions of microbes living inside our gut and they may be affecting various aspects of our health that we may not be even aware of. In monsoon, the gut enzymes activity is lesser as compared to summer or winter and this affects the process of digestion which could lead to indigestion and related issues. (Also read: 5 kitchen ingredients to boost immunity and prevent infections)

The ancient medicinal practice of Ayurveda can come to your rescue as it believes there is a vata and pitta imbalance in many during this season which needs to be corrected. There are a number of herbal remedies that can help in this regard from fennel seeds, cardamom, to asafoetida.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talks about amazing herbs that could help heal your gut this monsoon. Good thing is that these herbs are handy and easy to consume and one can either chew them or make a tea out or them.

Here is a list:

- Fennel works best as mouth freshener (best eaten after meals). It is known to reduce inflammation in the bowels and decrease bacteria that causes acidity.

- Jeera, cardamom and ajwain infused water is best for people suffering from bloating, gastric trouble and indigestion.

- Also chewing 1 tsp of ajwain with black salt in warm water post meals relieves abdominal ache due to gas instantly.

- Asafoetida relieves gas (aggravated Vayu) to the earliest. It's always a good idea to add a pinch of asafoetida (hing) while cooking veggies for proper digestion.

- You can also apply hing paste on kid's abdomen around navel to relieve gas and bloating.

