5 everyday foods that are harming your liver

Liver is regarded as the chemical factory of our body as it works round-the-clock to maintain chemical levels in the blood and plays a crucial role in removing toxins from the body. The largest single organ in the body, liver performs an array of functions from producing bile that aids in digestion of food and also helps with the storage of fats, apart from providing us with better immunity. Sad part is we may not realise its importance before it's too late and there are many ways in which we may be inadvertently harming our liver on a daily basis. From excess alcohol consumption, to overdosing on medicines, eating a diet high on sugar and calories and giving green vegetables and fruits a miss, we could be burdening our liver in many ways. (Also read: Ayurveda expert suggests herbs and spices to improve liver health)

"As we are what we eat, we should consume foods which are good for a healthy life, and avoid foods which make the liver work harder and hamper its functions," says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder – Food Darzee in an interview with HT Digital.

Here are five worst foods for liver that you should avoid at all costs, suggested by Dr Bhargava.

Sugar: Too much sugar can harm your liver. Raw and refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrup found in sugary foods such as candy, cookies, sodas, etc. cause a fatty build-up that can lead to liver diseases. Too much sugar can be as damaging to the liver as alcohol.

Alcohol: It is one of the major causes of liver diseases. Too much alcohol severely affects the liver. When it attempts to break alcohol down, the chemical reaction that occurs damage cells leading to inflammation, cell death, and fibrosis. Excessive alcohol consumption for a prolonged period leads to Liver cirrhosis which can develop complications like vomiting blood, jaundice, excess fluid accumulation in the body, and also liver cancer. Restrict alcohol consumption. Even if you drink, make sure you do not exceed the set limits. In all likelihood cutting out alcohol completely is ideal.

White flour: One must always refrain from consuming food items which are made from white flour. It is highly processed, lacks minerals, fibre and essential vitamins, and can raise blood sugar levels. Avoid foods such as pasta, pizza, biscuits, bread, etc. Instead, opt for healthy alternatives to help your liver stay healthy.

Fast food items: High in saturated fat content and difficult to digest, food items such as burgers, French fries, wafers, etc., are not good for the liver as it has to work hard to process these foods. In addition to fatty liver, saturated fats can also raise bad cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.

Red meat: Digesting red meat, packed with protein, is challenging for your liver. As breaking down protein is not easy for the liver, excess protein build-up can lead to several liver-related problems including fatty liver diseases that can harm the brain and kidney.

