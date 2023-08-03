The liver, the largest solid organ in the body, performs crucial functions such as removing toxins, storing nutrients and secreting bile however, if the liver becomes diseased or injured, it can lead to significant damage. While liver diseases often progress gradually without specific symptoms, fatigue, weakness, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, persistent fever, vomiting and abdominal pain may indicate a liver condition. 5 Yoga exercises for maintaining a healthy liver (Photo by tabitha turner on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, claimed, “Certain Yoga postures can help remove toxins from the body, improve liver function, and promote overall health and strength. These asanas stimulate and stretch the liver, aiding in the healing of conditions like fibrosis, hepatomegaly (enlarged liver), liver inflammation, fatty liver disease, and stress. Additionally, these postures utilize the fat deposits in the liver as an energy source for the body.”

To enhance liver health, he suggested to incorporate the following asanas into your practice up to three times or more per week, hold each pose for 15-30 seconds and repeat for up to three sets -

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose):

Vajrasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Stand straight with your arms by your sides. Lean forward and gently lower your knees onto the mat. Place your pelvis on your heels with toes pointing outward. Press your thighs against your calf muscles. Keep your heels slightly apart. Rest your palms on your knees, facing upward. Maintain a straight back and gaze forward.

Note: Individuals with knee joint pain, arthritis, or knee injuries should avoid this asana.

2. Padmasana (Lotus Pose):

Padmasana or lotus pose of Yoga(Instagram/agora.yoga)

Method: Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh. Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh, facing upward. Pull your feet closer to your hips. Lower your knees to the floor. Rest your palms on your knees, facing upward. Hold the asana for a while.

Note: Avoid this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury. Padmasana is an intermediate pose that requires supervision.

3. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose):

Baddha Konasana or Cobbler Pose or the bound angle pose (Instagram/indirajoga)

Method: Start in Dandasana (Staff Pose). Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together. Pull your heels closer to your pelvis. Gently press your knees downward. Exhale, lean your upper body forward, and place your forehead on the floor. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat up to three times.

4. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose):

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Lie flat on the ground with your stomach facing down. Your feet should point downward, and your arms should be beside your body. Bend your elbows and place your palms under your shoulders, closer to your floating ribs. Inhale, press your palms firmly into the floor, and lift your knees, hips, and torso off the mat. Keep your arms firm with straight elbows. Broaden your shoulders and look upward. Ensure your knees do not touch the floor. Press your toes against the floor, curling them inward before extending them outward. Hold the pose for a few seconds and exhale to release.

5. Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose):

Chaturanga Dandasana or plank pose(Twitter/oluwapelumi_ii)

Method: Begin in the plank posture. Exhale as you lower your body down into a half push-up, with your upper arms parallel to the floor. Keep your elbows touching the sides of your ribs to maintain a 90-degree angle in the elbows' crook. Draw your shoulders in and ensure your wrists and elbows are perpendicular to the floor, aligning with your body. Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “In addition to practicing these asanas, maintaining a balanced diet, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol consumption contribute to liver health. Leading an active lifestyle also positively impacts liver function. By incorporating these Yoga postures and adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can support the healing and well-being of your liver, ensuring its proper functioning and overall health.”