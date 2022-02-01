8 amazing benefits of adding carrots to your daily diet

Eat them as salads, stuff them in your parathas or enjoy them in desserts like halwa and cakes, carrots (gajar) add just the right colour, taste and nutrition to your winter diet. The verstaile carrots with a slightly sweet taste are loaded with nutrients like vitamins, fibre, carbohydrates, potassium, calcium and iron. And you can certainly trust carrots for your daily dose of antioxidants.

From improving eyesight, warding off risk of cancer and heart diseases, they also boost your immune system. If you have diabetes, you should definitely not exclude this root vegetable from your winter diet which can keep your blood glucose levels in control.

"With countless benefits, carrots are one of the best foods we can lay our hands on, this winter season. Whether you include them in your salads, as a mid-meal snacking option, add them in sabzis or cook an occasional sweet halwa- this versatile root vegetable should be on top of your grocery list for sure," says dietician Garima Goyal.

Goyal gives you 8 reasons to include carrots in your daily diet.

1. Eye Health

You must have heard that consuming carrots helps in ensuring better eye health. This is due to the presence of Beta-Carotene, an active compound of Vitamin A. In addition, carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin also help in promoting your eye health and in preventing degenerative diseases like cataracts and vision loss.

2. Weight Loss

Carrots are low in calories and contain tons of dietary fibre which helps promote satiety. So, you actually feel fuller faster when you munch on carrots as compared to other low-fibre foods. It can be considered a great snacking option for late-night hunger pangs as well.

3. Gut health

The high content of fibre in carrots helps in aiding digestion and results in better gut health. Carrots contain both soluble and insoluble fibre which would ensure a beneficial gut microflora as well as firmer stools, thus preventing conditions like constipation.

Stir up winter conversations with a bowl of Gajar ka Halwa.

4. Immunity

The high Vitamin A content ensures a healthy immune system. Carrots also contain some amount of Vitamin C- known for their disease-prevention properties. The antioxidants present not only ensure free radical control but help in boosting your body’s immunity as well.

5. Blood sugar control

Carrots, though falling under the category of medium to high Glycemic Index (GI) foods, have surprisingly low glycemic load, i.e., the amount of carbohydrates in per gram of food. Hence, making them excellent food choice for diabetics and those watching their carbohydrate intakes.

6. Anti-oxidant properties

Carrots are rich in two main antioxidants- Carotenoids and Anthocyanins. Not only do these antioxidant properties of carrot protect against serious health conditions such as cancer but they are also good for our heart as well.

7. Cholesterol-lowering properties

The soluble fibre in carrots apart from providing better gut health also helps in reducing cholesterol levels, particularly LDL cholesterol in the blood. As high cholesterol levels and heart diseases go hand in hand, regular consumption of carrots is recommended for people with cardiovascular problems.

Carrots can be part of your salad. (Pixabay)

8. Healthy skin and hair

Consumption of carrots can give you glowing healthy skin and beautiful hair, thanks to the antioxidative, anti-inflammatory properties of this superfood. Carrots also contain the beauty vitamin- vitamin E, known for its anti-ageing properties, which benefits both the hair and the skin.

