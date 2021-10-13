World Sight Day: 7 easy tips to keep your eyes healthy

Pandemic is taking a toll on our eye health as every one is spending more time glued to the screens than ever. Children are no less affected as more screen time and less outdoor activities is deteriorating their vision and putting them at higher risk of developing several eye-related problems.

It is important to love your eyes and take care of them by eating right, wearing protective eye wear, taking screen breaks, doing regular exercises and sleeping well. Above all, there is a need to spread awareness about the importance of vision.

World Sight Day is being observed on October 14, 2021 this time. It is an annual event observed on the second Thursday of October and its aim is to draw attention on blindness and vision impairment. The theme for this year is Love Your Eyes.

"The eyes are the most complex of organs after the brain and 90 per cent of information processed by the brain is through the eyes. But sadly, most of us don’t pay proper attention to the care of eyes until some issues crop up. Maintaining healthy vision isn’t just about monthly screenings as there’s a lot that can be done to keep the pair of eyes healthy and well-functioning," says Rahul Deshpande, Chief Medical Director, PBMA's H. V. Desai Eye Hospital, Pune, Medical Consultant for Entod Pharmaceuticals.

Here are some important tips to keep your eyes healthy

1. Eat a balanced diet

As part of the daily diet, it is important to choose foods that are rich in Vitamins C and E, lutein, zinc and omega 3 fatty acids. This can help ward off vision-related issues like cataracts and macular degeneration. Therefore, to get these nutrients in adequate quantities, one should aim for foods like:

* Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, beet greens, kale and lettuce

* Fish like tuna and salmon

* Non-meat protein sources including seeds, beans, nuts and eggs

* Citrus fruits like lemon, oranges, etc.

* Pork and oysters

2. Exercise regularly

Daily exercise like walking, jogging, yoga, etc. can prevent or control conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. All these health problems can affect healthy eye functioning and lead to eye diseases.

3. Wear protective eyewear

To protect the eyes from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun and avoid any injuries, it is extremely crucial to wear sunglasses that are UV protected. Too much exposure to ultraviolet radiation boosts the chances of cataracts and macular degeneration.

4. Get proper sleep

A good amount of sleep every night can help the eyes recover from the strains of daily life. Apart from providing rest to the eyes, proper sleep replenishes the supply of natural tears which keeps the eyes hydrated. Thus, people who get good amount of sleep everyday are more likely to avoid conditions like dry eyes.

5. Stay away from smoking

Apart from causing numerous health issues, smoking increases the chances of cataracts, macular degeneration and damages the optic nerve.

6. Take screen breaks

In this age of digital innovation, nearly every person spends a significant amount of time in front of screens, be it mobiles, laptops or computers. These devices expose the eyes to harmful blue light emitted by these devices. Therefore, it is important to take screen breaks every 20 minutes and ensure that the eye is at the same level as the screen to reduce strain.

7. Get your eyes checked

People of all ages need to go for eye screenings frequently to protect their sight. Eye exams are also effective in finding diseases, like glaucoma, that don't have symptoms. It is important to spot them early on when they are easier to treat.

