90-year-old grandfather proves fitness has no expiration date: 'Goes to gym by himself, strength trains 3 times a week'

Despite his age, Jennifer shared that her grandfather maintains a lifestyle that many younger individuals might envy . She said that he 'lives alone' and 'still drives', adding, “Most days, he goes to the gym by himself (3 days a week).”

Sharing a video of his routine on January 17, Jennifer highlighted that the secret to her grandfather’s independence isn't luck, but deliberate effort. She wrote in her caption, "This is my grandpa at 90! He strength trains three times a week so he can keep living independently... ageing isn't the problem. Losing strength is. Muscle is the key to longevity + my grandpa is proof. It’s years of consistency… you’d never know this man is 90!!!"

In an era where ageing is often associated with decline, one 90-year-old grandfather is rewriting the narrative on senior health. Jennifer Martin, a fitness trainer, has taken to social media to document the remarkable physical resilience of her grandfather, affectionately known as 'Poppy', proving that strength training is a lifelong endeavour. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

According to Jennifer, her grandfather 'swears he recovered so quickly because of how consistently he was working out before surgery'. She framed his recovery as a simple equation: “ More muscle = more freedom.”

His fitness isn't just about aesthetics or general health; it has served as a vital safety net during medical challenges. Even a hip replacement eight months ago couldn't slow him down for long.

A glimpse into his workout routine On April 4, Jennifer provided a detailed breakdown of what a 'full-body strength workout' looks like for a nonagenarian. The routine focuses on functional movements designed to mirror the demands of daily life:

⦿ Walking: Jennifer said, "He always likes to start his workout off with a nice five-minute walk on the tread."

⦿ Calf raises and leg press: Jennifer shared he completed 'three sets of these' to build foundation strength. Also read | Walking just 7K steps daily can reduce your risk of death by 47%, lower cardiovascular disease incidence by 25%: Study

⦿ Sit-to-stands: Describing it as ‘one of the best functional movements’, Jennifer explained, "This exercise is truly helping him get off the toilet at 90-years-old."

⦿ Chest press and rows: Jennifer highlighted these as essential 'push' and 'pull' exercises.

⦿ Step-ups: Jennifer shared that her grandfather 'still lives on the second floor of his house'. "This exercise is extremely important," she said.

⦿ Chest flies: According to the fitness trainer, these are utilised to 'strengthen his rotator cuffs and prevent injury'.

To wrap up, the grandfather focuses on isolation and stability. Jennifer shared, "He then ended with a nice isolation exercise, the hammer curl, which helps with bicep strength and grip strength... and then he ended with some nice core work."

For Jennifer, her grandfather serves as a living testimonial for the fitness industry and the elderly alike. "My Poppy truly is proof that muscle is the key to longevity, and you can still be independent and strong even at 90-years-old," she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.