90-year-old grandfather proves fitness has no expiration date: 'Goes to gym by himself, strength trains 3 times a week'
Fitness trainer documents her grandfather's impressive workout at 90, highlighting a strength training routine that includes walking, calf raises, core work.
In an era where ageing is often associated with decline, one 90-year-old grandfather is rewriting the narrative on senior health. Jennifer Martin, a fitness trainer, has taken to social media to document the remarkable physical resilience of her grandfather, affectionately known as 'Poppy', proving that strength training is a lifelong endeavour. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'
'Ageing isn't the problem'
Sharing a video of his routine on January 17, Jennifer highlighted that the secret to her grandfather’s independence isn't luck, but deliberate effort. She wrote in her caption, "This is my grandpa at 90! He strength trains three times a week so he can keep living independently... ageing isn't the problem. Losing strength is. Muscle is the key to longevity + my grandpa is proof. It’s years of consistency… you’d never know this man is 90!!!"
Despite his age, Jennifer shared that her grandfather maintains a lifestyle that many younger individuals might envy. She said that he 'lives alone' and 'still drives', adding, “Most days, he goes to the gym by himself (3 days a week).”
Recovering from surgery through strength
His fitness isn't just about aesthetics or general health; it has served as a vital safety net during medical challenges. Even a hip replacement eight months ago couldn't slow him down for long.
According to Jennifer, her grandfather 'swears he recovered so quickly because of how consistently he was working out before surgery'. She framed his recovery as a simple equation: “More muscle = more freedom.”
A glimpse into his workout routine
On April 4, Jennifer provided a detailed breakdown of what a 'full-body strength workout' looks like for a nonagenarian. The routine focuses on functional movements designed to mirror the demands of daily life:
⦿ Walking: Jennifer said, "He always likes to start his workout off with a nice five-minute walk on the tread."
⦿ Calf raises and leg press: Jennifer shared he completed 'three sets of these' to build foundation strength. Also read | Walking just 7K steps daily can reduce your risk of death by 47%, lower cardiovascular disease incidence by 25%: Study
⦿ Sit-to-stands: Describing it as ‘one of the best functional movements’, Jennifer explained, "This exercise is truly helping him get off the toilet at 90-years-old."
⦿ Chest press and rows: Jennifer highlighted these as essential 'push' and 'pull' exercises.
⦿ Step-ups: Jennifer shared that her grandfather 'still lives on the second floor of his house'. "This exercise is extremely important," she said.
⦿ Chest flies: According to the fitness trainer, these are utilised to 'strengthen his rotator cuffs and prevent injury'.
To wrap up, the grandfather focuses on isolation and stability. Jennifer shared, "He then ended with a nice isolation exercise, the hammer curl, which helps with bicep strength and grip strength... and then he ended with some nice core work."
For Jennifer, her grandfather serves as a living testimonial for the fitness industry and the elderly alike. "My Poppy truly is proof that muscle is the key to longevity, and you can still be independent and strong even at 90-years-old," she concluded.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.