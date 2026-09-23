A cardiologist’s 24-hour heart health guide: What to eat, how to exercise, sleep and manage stress for a healthy heart

Your heart never takes a day off, and neither should the habits that protect it. From the first cup of tea in the morning to the last scroll before bed, the small choices we make throughout the day can quietly influence our heart health. Looking after the heart is not about following a strict diet or spending hours at the gym; it is about creating a routine that your heart can live with, every single day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Pawar, consultant in interventional cardiology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, shared a 24-hour heart guide for better health.

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Morning routine

Dr Prashant highlighted that the morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. Instead of rushing out after skipping breakfast, start with a balanced meal that gives the body steady energy. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds and lean sources of protein can form the foundation of a heart-friendly diet. At the same time, it helps to cut back on excess salt, sugary drinks, highly processed foods, and foods high in unhealthy fats. There is no single superfood that can protect the heart; consistency and variety matter much more.

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Instead of rushing out after skipping breakfast, start with a balanced meal that gives the body steady energy.

Movement is the key

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Prashant, as the day gets busy, movement often becomes the first thing we sacrifice. Long hours at a desk, commuting, and screen time can turn an otherwise normal day into one of prolonged sitting. The answer does not always have to be an intense workout. Taking short movement breaks, walking while taking a phone call, using the stairs when possible, or going for an evening walk can all add up. “Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, along with muscle-strengthening activities,” advises Dr Prashant. What we do between meals also matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Prashant, as the day gets busy, movement often becomes the first thing we sacrifice. Long hours at a desk, commuting, and screen time can turn an otherwise normal day into one of prolonged sitting. The answer does not always have to be an intense workout. Taking short movement breaks, walking while taking a phone call, using the stairs when possible, or going for an evening walk can all add up. “Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, along with muscle-strengthening activities,” advises Dr Prashant. What we do between meals also matters {{/usCountry}}

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“Staying hydrated, watching your portion sizes, and not developing the habit of always having to grab some packaged food to eat makes a huge difference,” highlighted Dr Prashant. People suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity need to be extra cautious since they are at risk of developing heart problems. Health screenings will ensure that the person identifies any risks and changes their diet, physical activities, or medications in time.

A hectic life often leads to sleeping late, but the heart also requires some rest.

Sleep is important

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A hectic life often leads to sleeping late, but the heart also requires some rest. It is recommended that most people sleep between seven and nine hours every day. Establishing a regular bedtime, turning off electronic devices before bedtime, and preparing oneself for bed through relaxation techniques make a big difference. Lack of sleep causes several cardiovascular risks such as high blood pressure, unhealthy glucose and cholesterol levels.

Habits matter

“In addition, maintaining heart health is not only about what we decide to add into our daily routine but also about what we exclude,” said Dr Prashant. Firstly, smoking and using tobacco are known to have very adverse effects on cardiovascular health. Secondly, drinking too much alcohol may negatively impact health in general. Lastly, stress management plays an equally critical role. Some meditation or just taking a short break will do wonders.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.