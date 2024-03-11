Addicted to potato chips? Try these 5 healthy alternatives instead

When it comes to satisfying your salty and crunchy cravings, there's nothing quite like a packet of potato chips. While you may want to stop at 2 or 3 pieces from that big bag of sinful indulgence, once you start it's difficult to remind yourself of the adverse health consequences and stop at a smaller portion. However, planning your snacks well in advance can surely help you make a better snacking choice. With zero nutrition and fibre, potato chips with their high fat and calorie content are just a treat for your taste buds and do nothing for your fitness and well-being. The regular consumption is sure to invite a range of chronic diseases from high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease, fatty liver and even cancer. While there's no perfect alternative to this cheat-day snack, one can try healthy options that will not only satisfy your cravings but also keep you full for long. (Also read: Healthy on-the-go snacking options) While there's no perfect alternative to this cheat-day snack, one can try healthy options that will not only satisfy your cravings but also keep you full for long.(Freepik)

The appeal of potato chips

"Potato chips have long been a favourite snack for many, offering a satisfying crunch and savoury flavour. However, they are often high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and calories, making them less than ideal for those seeking a nutritious snack option," says Eshanka Wahi, Culinary Nutritionist, Holistic Wellness Coach, and Founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fortunately, there are plenty of delicious and healthier alternatives to potato chips that can satisfy cravings without sacrificing health goals.

5 healthy alternatives to potato chips

Wahi shares five alternatives that are worth trying:

1. Kale chips: Kale is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. To make kale chips, simply tear kale leaves into bite-sized pieces, toss them with a bit of olive oil and your choice of seasonings, then bake them in the oven until crispy. Kale chips offer a satisfying crunch along with all the health benefits of kale, making them a nutritious alternative to traditional potato chips.

2. Lotus stem chips: Thinly sliced lotus stems can be baked or fried to create crunchy and flavourful chips. Lotus stem chips are a unique and nutritious alternative to potato chips, offering a satisfying crunch and a subtle sweetness. Season with your favourite herbs and spices for added flavour.

3. Seed crackers: Seed crackers made from a combination of seeds such as flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. These crackers offer a crunchy texture and can be customised with various herbs and spices to suit your taste preferences.

4. Roasted chickpeas: Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are rich in protein, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. Roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy and satisfying snack that can easily replace potato chips. Simply rinse and drain canned chickpeas, toss them with olive oil and spices of your choice, then roast them in the oven until crispy. Roasted chickpeas are customizable and can be flavoured with anything from garlic and cumin to chili powder and paprika.

5. Makhana (Foxnuts): Makhana, or foxnuts, are low in calories and rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. They can be roasted with a touch of ghee and seasoned with salt, pepper, or spices for a delicious and nutritious snack. Makhana offers a satisfying crunch similar to popcorn but with added health benefits.

So next time you're craving something crunchy, reach for one of these nutritious alternatives instead of reaching for the potato chips. Your body is sure to thank you.