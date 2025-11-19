AIIMS doctor urges urgent action as Delhi air turns hazardous: What to do to protect yourself amid 'medical emergency'

Delhi's air pollution has reached a critical point. Dr Anant Mohan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders at AIIMS, New Delhi, has spoken at an AIIMS seminar about the alarming impact of Delhi's air pollution on public health, terming it a 'medical emergency'. He highlighted the need for urgent, large-scale action and long-term solutions, rather than temporary fixes. Also read | Air purifiers, indoor plants: What are Delhi residents doing to fight toxic air Beat Delhi's toxic air with some green magic by bringing home air-purifying plants, which can act as nature's air purifiers to freshen up your space. (Made using Gemini AI)

‘Wearing masks, air purifiers not complete solutions’

Calling the situation 'grave', Dr Mohan warned, "Delhi is in the middle of a public-health emergency. Temporary fixes won't save us. The city needs real, long-term solutions, not seasonal quick fixes." He added, "Wearing masks, avoiding outdoor exposure during severe pollution, and using air purifiers are not complete solutions. They only offer limited individual-level protection."

In a 2018 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arvind Kumar, director, Institute of Robotic Surgery and chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery and Lung Transplantation at Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, shared practical tips to protect yourself from air pollution, dust, and smog.

He said, “Exposure to pollution over longer period of time is also one of the reasons for developing lung cancer. It is one of the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer, in India effecting around 63,000 people every year. The particles present in the air that we are breathing will definitely go inside and harm us.”

5 things to keep in mind

Dr Kumar shared some ways to shield yourself from air pollution:

⦿ One of the easiest precautions we can take to reduce the impact is to wear a N95 grade mask, which fits snugly around the mouth and nose, so that all air passes through the mask. A basic surgical mask actually offers no protection against air pollutants and microbes.

⦿ To avoid indoor air pollution, say yes to potted plants. Surround your home with areca palm, rubber plant and peace lilies.

⦿ Also quit indoor smoking, which is a big cause of indoor air pollution.

⦿ If you feel any irritation in your throat, boil half a teaspoon of turmeric in water. Add a teaspoon of honey and drink the concoction in the morning.

⦿ Adopt a Mediterranean diet. It’s low in meat and dairy but rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, beans, nuts and ‘healthy’ fats. A 2019 study by the New York University School of Medicine in the US shows that following a Mediterranean diet may protect people from some of the harms of air pollution and reduce their risk of dying from heart attacks and stroke.

Mediterranean diet doesn't have to be expensive or complicated – you just need to focus on maximising intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.