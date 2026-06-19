AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 5 fruits that help relieve constipation: Kiwi, papaya…

The regular consumption of fruits provides multiple health benefits, including improved gut health and regular bowel movement. When it comes to issues like constipation, some fruits help solve it better than others.

Two kiwis contain approximately four grams of fibre. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on June 15, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed five fruits that provide better relief to the condition.

1. Kiwi

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, kiwis are rich in fibre, vitamin C, and digestive enzymes. They help with constipation as well as bloating. Despite their relatively small size, only two kiwis provide approximately four grams of fibre. 2. Pear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, kiwis are rich in fibre, vitamin C, and digestive enzymes. They help with constipation as well as bloating. Despite their relatively small size, only two kiwis provide approximately four grams of fibre. 2. Pear {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pears contain the compound sorbitol, which is not well absorbed by the body. It can therefore act as a natural laxative. Pears are also rich in fibre, with one medium pear providing approximately six grams of fibre. 3. Apple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pears contain the compound sorbitol, which is not well absorbed by the body. It can therefore act as a natural laxative. Pears are also rich in fibre, with one medium pear providing approximately six grams of fibre. 3. Apple {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The skin of the apples contains a compound called pectin. According to Dr Sethi, “Pectin has been shown to decrease stool transit time and increase bowel movements.” Apples are also rich in fibre, with one medium apple providing approximately four grams of fibre. 4. Dragon fruit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The skin of the apples contains a compound called pectin. According to Dr Sethi, “Pectin has been shown to decrease stool transit time and increase bowel movements.” Apples are also rich in fibre, with one medium apple providing approximately four grams of fibre. 4. Dragon fruit {{/usCountry}}

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While the fruit is mostly popular for its unique look and bright colours, they also provide a number of health benefits. As per Dr Sethi, dragon fruits contain plenty of vitamin C and fibre, which helps with constipation. One cup of dragon fruit provides approximately 5.6 grams of fibre.

5. Papaya

One of the most common fruits in the country, papaya, is loaded with gut health benefits. According to Dr Sethi, the fruit contains water, fibre, vitamin C, as well as a digestive enzyme that helps with bloating. One cup of papaya cubes contains approximately 2.5 grams of fibre.

Why fibre is beneficial for gut health

As can be seen from the above list, all the fruits mentioned have a high fibre content. Therefore, it can be rightly assumed that there is a connection between the consumption of fibre and gut health maintenance.

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According to the Mayo Clinic website, fibre is a plant-based macronutrient that cannot be digested by the body. However, it does aid in the process. Fibres can broadly be classified into two groups.

Soluble fibre: This type of fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like material in the stomach that slows down digestion. It can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar.

Insoluble fibre: This type of fibre doesn't dissolve in water but supports the movement of material through the digestive system and adds bulk to stool. Therefore, this is the type that is helpful for people who have constipation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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