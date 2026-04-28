AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist rates popular protein options: From supplements to whole foods

The importance of protein in the regular diet can hardly be overstated. It is the building blocks of the body, helping with the making and repair of tissues, regulating hormones and enzymes production, promoting satiety and weight loss, and supporting health and immunity.

Whole eggs and fatty fish are two of the best sources of protein. (Pexel)

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There are many ways in which the macronutrient can be made a part of the regular diet. It can be in the form of animal or plant-based whole foods, or even in the form of supplements. The greater variety available in the market is likely to confuse an individual in making the right choice.

To help out in this particular situation, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on April 25 and ranked seven protein sources, both supplements and whole foods, based on their health benefits. They are listed as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Pea protein Score: 8.5/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Pea protein Score: 8.5/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pea protein is a plant-based, highly digestible protein powder extracted from split peas. According to Dr Sethi, the supplement has a nearly complete amino acid profile and is easy on digestion. It is also the best plant-based option for those avoiding dairy or whey protein. 2. Whey protein Score: 9/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pea protein is a plant-based, highly digestible protein powder extracted from split peas. According to Dr Sethi, the supplement has a nearly complete amino acid profile and is easy on digestion. It is also the best plant-based option for those avoiding dairy or whey protein. 2. Whey protein Score: 9/10 {{/usCountry}}

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Whey protein is a better supplement than pea protein, shared Dr Sethi, as it is the fastest-absorbing protein available. It is best consumed within 30 minutes post-workout for maximum muscle protein synthesis. The most important thing about whey protein consumption is choosing naked varieties, shared the gastroenterologist.

3. Lentils

Score: 9/10

Dr Sethi considers lentil to be one of the best whole food sources of vegan protein. “One cup of cooked lentils means 18g of protein plus 16g of fibre. Nearly no other food doubles like this,” he stated.

4. Eggs

Score: 10/10

An egg is a nutritionally dense food source that is also rich in protein. According to Dr Sethi, it is important to eat the whole egg, since the yolk holds choline, B12 and fat-soluble nutrients that the egg white lacks.

5. Greek yoghurt

Score: 9/10

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Greek yoghurt is an excellent dairy-based source of protein. However, Dr Sethi suggested choosing plain Greek yoghurt over flavoured varieties. “Flavoured ones either have a lot of sugar or artificial sweeteners, which are not good for our gut microbiome,” he explained.

6. Chicken

Score: 10/10

Chicken is one of the most popular forms of animal-based protein sources, and according to Dr Sethi, it is also one of the best that there is. “Baked and grilled varieties would be the top choices,” he shared.

7. Salmon

Score: 10/10

Salmon is not just rich in protein, but is also loaded with healthy fatty acids. “Wild-caught salmon twice a week covers your weekly omega-3 needs alongside the protein,” shared Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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