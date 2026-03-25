AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 4 ‘boring habits’ that can quietly improve long-term well-being

As such, it becomes difficult for individuals to be mindful of their health and cultivate good habits that actively improve their quality of life. To help out in this situation, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on March 25 and listed four habits that may be considered boring, but which will take care of our long-term well-being.

The quality of life that people lead has been evolving across generations as well as along the lifespan of individuals. The average urban lifestyle of today is busy, tiring, and not one that allows us the opportunity to go slow and smell the roses along the way.

1. Protect the muscles The role of muscles in an individual’s health and survival cannot be overstated. Not only do they perform key functions with regard to movement, stability, posture, and circulation, but they are also a glucose drain that keeps blood sugar in check and maintains gut and overall health.

When an individual reaches the age of 30, they start losing about one percent of the muscle in their body if they do not take any precautions, warned Dr Sethi. And the way to protect muscles is to strength train.

Strength training, also known as weight or resistance training, is a group of exercises that makes the muscles work against a force and helps them become stronger and gain endurance. As Dr Sethi noted, “Walking is great, but adding resistance training helps maintain strength and independence as we age.”

2. Eat home-cooked meals It is healthier to cook at home most of the time, noted Dr Sethi, sharing, “In our home, we aim for about 80 percent of home-cooked meals. It is realistic, sustainable, and linked to better diet quality and less ultra-processed food.”

3. Invest in relationships Man is a social animal, and the alienation of man on a fundamental level at a time when the world has never been more connected is a truly terrible thing that is detrimental to long-term health.

“The Harvard Study of Adult Development shows that strong relationships predict long-term health more than wealth or status,” stated Dr Sethi.

4. Practise gratitude According to Dr Sethi, “Gratitude is linked to lower stress, better sleep and better overall well-being.” Thus, making it a daily habit is an excellent way to try to improve one’s quality of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.