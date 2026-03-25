Fitness coach shares 5 worst foods for people over 40: ‘Your biology is changing’

Eating healthy is an integral part of staying fit for people of all ages. However, its significance noticeably increases for an individual as they grow older. One should avoid processed meats above the ge of 40, shares Dan Go. (Unsplash)

Taking to X on March 24, Dan Go, fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, cited a 2024 study in Nature Aging and observed that humans age in two major waves. The first wave hits around the age of 44, while the second hits around 60.

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The first shifts the circadian rhythms, affects cardiovascular health, lipid metabolism and how one processes caffeine and alcohol. Late-night activities and drinks thus take a greater toll at that age.

“It's not in your head. Your biology is changing,” stated Dan. “To make it worse, while your body becomes less forgiving, the food environment moves in the opposite direction. Ultra-processed foods make up over 50 percent of the average adult's daily calories. Modern foods are created to make you eat more without feeling full.”

To counter the effects of the changing metabolism, Dan shared a list of 5 foods that one should completely avoid to stay fit over the age of 40.