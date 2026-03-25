Fitness coach shares 5 worst foods for people over 40: ‘Your biology is changing’
As one reaches mid-40s, their body undergoes biological changes that calls for alteration in their diet. Dan Go shares the foods to avoid at that stage.
Eating healthy is an integral part of staying fit for people of all ages. However, its significance noticeably increases for an individual as they grow older.
Taking to X on March 24, Dan Go, fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, cited a 2024 study in Nature Aging and observed that humans age in two major waves. The first wave hits around the age of 44, while the second hits around 60.
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The first shifts the circadian rhythms, affects cardiovascular health, lipid metabolism and how one processes caffeine and alcohol. Late-night activities and drinks thus take a greater toll at that age.
“It's not in your head. Your biology is changing,” stated Dan. “To make it worse, while your body becomes less forgiving, the food environment moves in the opposite direction. Ultra-processed foods make up over 50 percent of the average adult's daily calories. Modern foods are created to make you eat more without feeling full.”
To counter the effects of the changing metabolism, Dan shared a list of 5 foods that one should completely avoid to stay fit over the age of 40.
1. Processed meats
The first thing that needs to be off the regular diet is processed meat. That includes bacon, sausages, hot dogs and deli meats. Like most processed foods, processed meats are also rich in sodium. In combination with saturated fat and nitrates, it accelerates ageing.
The combination has also been classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2015. Instead of processed meats, Dan suggested including ground beef, chicken, fatty fish, and canned sardines in the regular diet.
2. Sugary drinks and alcohol
The sugar in such drinks hits the bloodstream fast and ramps up the production of insulin. In case the cells are resistant, the sugar contributes to the deposition of visceral fat. Beyond the age of 40, the body’s ability to process alcohol declines, and the liver takes more time to clear it out of the system. Thus, it is better to swap such drinks with sparkling water, green tea, or black coffee.
3. Fried foods
As per Dan, “High-heat cooking creates acrylamide, a known neurotoxin. Most commercial frying uses seed oils that turn into trans fats when heated. After 40, your body is already fighting inflammation. Fried foods pour gasoline on the fire.” The best alternative, according to the fitness coach, is to have air-fried food cooked with olive oil.
4. Refined carbohydrates
Refined carbohydrates are found in our everyday diet in foods such as white bread, pastries, instant oatmeal and most other cereals. They do not have any fibre, which allows the sugar present in the food to hit the bloodstream directly and spike insulin levels. This inevitably leads to a crash and individuals feeling tired within the day. According to Dan, it is better to swap such foods with steel-cut oats, quinoa, and sourdough.
5. Ultra-processed snacks and fast foods
The ill-effects of ultra-processed foods and fast foods have been well documented. As Dan shared, “Studies link these foods to impaired gut health. They reduce beneficial bacteria, increase inflammation, and can damage the gut barrier.”
“Ultra-processed foods are associated with faster biological ageing independent of calories,” he added, noting that one should swap chips, cookies, and most fast foods with almonds with fruits and Greek yoghurt with berries instead.
“The goal isn't to eat perfectly. It's to minimise these foods in our overall diet,” the coach highlighted.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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