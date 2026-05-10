AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 3 foods to eat for breakfast every day for better gut health

Breakfast is popularly touted to be the most important meal of the day. It gets us energised to start the morning, and sets the tone for the eating pattern in the following hours. Therefore, making the right choices for the meal becomes extremely important.

Boiled eggs are one of the best choices for breakfast, according to Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Celebrity fitness trainer shares why you don’t need to completely stop eating carbs to stay fit

To help out in this situation, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on May 9 and shared three foods that he consumes for breakfast every morning.

1. Boiled eggs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Starting the day with protein is extremely beneficial in keeping the body nourished and satiated, and boiled eggs perfectly fit the bill. According to Dr Sethi, they are an excellent source of complete protein that keeps us full and helps with gut lining repair. Benefits of eating whole boiled eggs include: Improved brain health: Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient used to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter which is important for memory and focus.

Improved cholesterol profile: Consumption of boiled eggs can increase the good cholesterol HDL (high-density lipoprotein) in many people.

Better eyes: Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help filter high-energy blue light and support eye health.

Improved skin health: Eggs are rich in sulphur-containing amino acids, which help the body to produce keratin, a type of protein that is vital for healthy hair, skin and nails. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starting the day with protein is extremely beneficial in keeping the body nourished and satiated, and boiled eggs perfectly fit the bill. According to Dr Sethi, they are an excellent source of complete protein that keeps us full and helps with gut lining repair. Benefits of eating whole boiled eggs include: Improved brain health: Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient used to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter which is important for memory and focus.

Improved cholesterol profile: Consumption of boiled eggs can increase the good cholesterol HDL (high-density lipoprotein) in many people.

Better eyes: Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help filter high-energy blue light and support eye health.

Improved skin health: Eggs are rich in sulphur-containing amino acids, which help the body to produce keratin, a type of protein that is vital for healthy hair, skin and nails. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To save time and effort, Dr Sethi suggested hard-boiling a batch of eggs during the weekend and cunsume it through the week.

2. Chia seeds

According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre that feeds good bacteria and stabilises blood sugar levels. The soluble fibre forms a gel when it is soaked. The gel performs the following three functions:

Slows down sugar absorption by the gut

Feeds the healthy gut microbiome

Helps to regularise bowel movement

The gastroenterologist suggested soaking the seeds overnight for better texture and easier digestion.

3. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is a thicker, tangier version of regular yoghurt from which the water has been strained, making it richer in protein.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Sethi, it is rich in live culture that directly feeds the gut microbiome. The high protein content also keeps one satiated for long, and the calcium present in Greek yoghurt is good for bone health.

As a tip, Dr Sethi suggested choosing plain, full-fat yoghurt with live cultures listed on the label.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON