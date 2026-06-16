AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 things every woman should know about gut health

Gut health is a vital part of overall health and well-being that every individual needs to be mindful of to improve their quality of life. However, there are some issues related to gut health that affect women in particular, which demand special attention.

Women often wait longer to seek help for gut issues, notes Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Hyderabad neurologist explains why CT calcium score is a useful heart test, but ‘often misunderstood’

Taking to Instagram on June 14, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed five such issues and explained why one needs to take them seriously.

1. Iron deficiency without an obvious reason

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The deficiency of iron in the body is one of the most common deficiency diseases in women. It can have multiple causes, including heavy flow during menstruation. However, if a woman experiences iron deficiency without any clear indication of why that is taking place, their gut needs to be investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deficiency of iron in the body is one of the most common deficiency diseases in women. It can have multiple causes, including heavy flow during menstruation. However, if a woman experiences iron deficiency without any clear indication of why that is taking place, their gut needs to be investigated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In Dr Sethi’s words, “Iron deficiency without an obvious cause needs a gut investigation. Unexplained low iron in women (without heavy periods) can be the first sign of silent gut inflammation, celiac disease, or early colon cancer.” 2. Effect of chronic stress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dr Sethi’s words, “Iron deficiency without an obvious cause needs a gut investigation. Unexplained low iron in women (without heavy periods) can be the first sign of silent gut inflammation, celiac disease, or early colon cancer.” 2. Effect of chronic stress {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, chronic stress affects the gut health of females more severely than most people realise. “Women have a more sensitive gut-brain axis,” he shared. “Anxiety, trauma, and sustained stress physically alter gut bacteria composition and motility in ways that are measurable and real.” 3. Silent colon cancer symptoms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, chronic stress affects the gut health of females more severely than most people realise. “Women have a more sensitive gut-brain axis,” he shared. “Anxiety, trauma, and sustained stress physically alter gut bacteria composition and motility in ways that are measurable and real.” 3. Silent colon cancer symptoms {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not all symptoms of colon cancer are textbook. Some symptoms creep in over time and are dismissed for long periods. “Colon cancer symptoms in women are dismissed far longer than in men,” noted the gastroenterologist.

“Fatigue, cramping, and bowel changes in younger women are attributed to periods, stress, or IBS (irritable bowel syndrome),” he added. Meanwhile, the cancer grows the entire time nobody is looking.

4. Effects of perimenopause and menopause

Perimenopause and menopause are periods during which the female body undergoes significant biological changes. Those changes also impact the gut in ways one is not prepared for, noted Dr Sethi.

“Declining estrogen slows gut transit, reduces microbiome diversity, and increases constipation,” he shared. “Your gut health strategy must evolve as your hormones do.”

5. Waiting longer to seek help

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Sethi, women usually wait longer than men to seek help for gut-related symptoms. This habit often ends up costing them.

“Normalising pain, irregularity, and bloating as just part of female hormones is one of the most dangerous things I see in my clinic every single week. On average, it takes about 6.6 years for women to get an IBS diagnosis,” stated the gastroenterologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON