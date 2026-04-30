AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares ideal bedroom temperature and 7 other habits for better sleep

Quality sleep is one of the immutable requirements of good health. Though the body is physically at rest at the time, it is metabolically very active, with the tissues getting repaired and energised after the day’s work.

Cooler bedroom supports better sleep, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

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Despite looking forward to it, not everyone finds it easy to drift into a blissful slumber. While this may be caused by a wide variety of reasons, making a few changes in the daily lifestyle and sleeping habits often helps.

Taking to Instagram on April 29, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared eight such habits to incorporate in our lives for better sleep.

1. Keep a consistent sleep schedule

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{{^usCountry}} The body is known to adapt to the routine that one regularly follows. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day strengthens your circadian rhythm, helping you fall asleep faster and improving overall sleep quality,” shared Dr Sethi. 2. Keep your bedroom cool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body is known to adapt to the routine that one regularly follows. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day strengthens your circadian rhythm, helping you fall asleep faster and improving overall sleep quality,” shared Dr Sethi. 2. Keep your bedroom cool {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A cool bedroom helps one fall asleep better than a warm one. According to Dr Sethi, the room temperature of around 15 to 19 degrees Celsius (60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit) is ideal for sleeping. “A cooler room lowers your core body temperature, helping you relax and improve sleep quality,” he explained. 3. Manage stress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cool bedroom helps one fall asleep better than a warm one. According to Dr Sethi, the room temperature of around 15 to 19 degrees Celsius (60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit) is ideal for sleeping. “A cooler room lowers your core body temperature, helping you relax and improve sleep quality,” he explained. 3. Manage stress {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The modern urban lifestyle is increasingly stressful, which has a negative impact on one’s sleep quality. Stress raises the level of cortisol in the body, which keeps one alert and awake. To counter the condition, Dr Sethi recommended techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or stretching before sleep, which can help one relax and fall asleep faster. 4. Limit screens before bedtime {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The modern urban lifestyle is increasingly stressful, which has a negative impact on one’s sleep quality. Stress raises the level of cortisol in the body, which keeps one alert and awake. To counter the condition, Dr Sethi recommended techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or stretching before sleep, which can help one relax and fall asleep faster. 4. Limit screens before bedtime {{/usCountry}}

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Excessive screen time is a problem that all modern individuals have to deal with to some extent. “Phones, laptops, and televisions emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin, a hormone that signals sleep time,” expressed Dr Sethi. His suggestion: “Avoid screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime to reduce sleep disruption.”

5. Optimise your sleep environment

When it comes to trying to fall asleep, the environment plays a major role. According to the gastroenterologist, “Noise, light, and temperature can make or break your sleep. A cool, dark and quiet room improves sleep quality.”

6. Avoid caffeine late in the day

Caffeine is known to be a stimulant that helps us stay awake. Dr Sethi explained that caffeine blocks adenosine, a chemical that helps one feel sleepy. “Avoid coffee, tea, or energy drinks in the evening to fall asleep more easily,” he advised.

7. Exercise regularly

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The importance of exercise in a healthy lifestyle cannot be overstated. Physical activity increases adenosine buildup, helps one feel sleepy at night and reduces stress hormones. “However, avoid intense workouts too close to bedtime,” cautioned Dr Sethi.

8. Don't eat heavy meals before bed

Eating a large meal ahead of bedtime makes the body work hard to digest the food. This, in turn, keeps one alert and makes it harder for them to fall asleep. If one feels hungry near bedtime, they should go for a light snack, suggested Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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