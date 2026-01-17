AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 tips to heal haemorrhoids: Elevate your feet, avoid phone on the toilet…

While medical treatment is necessary to fix the uncomfortable condition, there are steps that an individual can take to accelerate the healing process, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities. Taking to Instagram on January 16, he proceeded to share the same.

Depending on where the swelling develops, the condition can be differentiated into four categories:

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles , are a common health condition caused by swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum region. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it is caused by increased pressure on the veins in that region or due to irregular bowel movements .

Tip 1: Elevate your feet on a stool while sitting on the toilet. This makes bowel movements easier.

Tip 2: Avoid using the phone on the toilet to not get distracted and make sure that the time spent on the seat is less than five minutes.

Tip 3: Ensure that the diet includes both soluble and insoluble fibres. Soluble fibres such as psyllium, chia seeds, and flaxseeds soften the food waste inside the oesophagus, while insoluble fibres like vegetable skins, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds add bulk and reduce straining.

Tip 4: Always ensure that you are well hydrated. Fibre without water inside the oesophagus worsens constipation.

Tip 5: Witch hazel, an astringent plant with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, can reduce swelling and discomfort in the case of haemorrhoids.

Tip 6: Wiping after finishing a bowel movement can irritate the anus and cause bleeding. Using a bidet is the gentler option.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.