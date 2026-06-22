AIIMS-trained neurologist rates 6 popular migraine hacks: Putting hairclips on eyebrows to drinking coffee

Migraines are an increasingly common condition faced by people of all ages. They may be chronic or acute, but they almost always have the potential to derail an individual’s plans for the day. As such, there have been many hacks for treating migraines circulating.

Migraine headaches can have different intensities, and require remedies accordingly. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on June 20, Dr Rahul Chawla, AIIMS-trained neurologist, consultant at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and founder of HealthPil.com, rated six such popular hacks, and explained which of them actually work.

1. Keeping salt under the tongue

Rating: 0/10

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{{^usCountry}} While this does shock the senses, according to Dr Chawla, keeping salt under the tongue is of no use when it comes to curing migraines. In his words, “Salt has no direct physiological connection to migraine relief. This is an absolute myth.” 2. Putting hairclips on eyebrows Rating: 3/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this does shock the senses, according to Dr Chawla, keeping salt under the tongue is of no use when it comes to curing migraines. In his words, “Salt has no direct physiological connection to migraine relief. This is an absolute myth.” 2. Putting hairclips on eyebrows Rating: 3/10 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As odd as it may sound, Dr Chawla stated that putting hairclips on eyebrows does provide some relief, especially when mild migraines are concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As odd as it may sound, Dr Chawla stated that putting hairclips on eyebrows does provide some relief, especially when mild migraines are concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Migraines are actually caused by the overactivation of the trigeminovascular system. The trigeminal nerve is present in our eyes and face,” he explained. “If we apply clips to the eyebrows, it works on the nerve distraction principle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Migraines are actually caused by the overactivation of the trigeminovascular system. The trigeminal nerve is present in our eyes and face,” he explained. “If we apply clips to the eyebrows, it works on the nerve distraction principle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “By creating a competing sensation, it can interrupt the pain signal from migraine for a while. Therefore, one can experience instant relief for a while in case of mild headaches.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “By creating a competing sensation, it can interrupt the pain signal from migraine for a while. Therefore, one can experience instant relief for a while in case of mild headaches.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, the neurologist highlighted that this is not a long-term fix, can cause injuries, and plays no role in remedying moderate to severe headaches.

3. Applying cold cap or ice packs

Rating: 5/10

According to Dr Chawla, applying cold caps and ice packs is a better approach to dealing with migraines. “Ice pack constricts blood vessels and numbs the area of the pain. Therefore, it is helpful for quick relief in the case of mild headaches,” he stated.

4. Sleeping in a dark room

Rating: 8/10

Sleeping in a dark, silent room is often recommended by doctors. According to Dr Chawla, it is also beneficial to migraine sufferers. “Light and sound are the biggest amplifiers of migraines,” noted the neurologist. “Removing them can stop the progression of headaches, and relaxing for a while may even cure moderate headaches.”

5. Drinking coffee

Rating: 7/10

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Coffee is often the go-to remedy for people experiencing a headache at work or college. According to Dr Chawla, “Caffeine is actually provided in acute migraine episodes in the form of medication. In fact, even a popular painkiller has caffeine as one of its components.”

“Caffeine constricts the blood vessels in the brain and enhances the effect of painkillers. Therefore, caffeine has a role to play in acute migraine episodes,” he explained. “However, in some people, caffeine can also trigger migraines.”

6. Taking painkillers

Rating: 10/10

Dr Chawla considers prescription painkillers the best remedy for migraines. “The right painkiller, taken at the right time, in the right dose, aborts migraine,” he stated.

“It is important to remember that the better we treat acute episodes of migraine, the frequency and intensity of the migraine will improve accordingly,” added the neurologist. “In fact, people who experience episodic migraine but do not manage the acute episodes well, in the long term, have a higher chance of experiencing chronic migraine.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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