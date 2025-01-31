Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akshay Kumar applauds PM Modi’s health message, shares 4 tips to overcome obesity: ‘Trust the good old desi ghee’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 31, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Akshay Kumar shares key tips to fight obesity, praising PM Modi’s message on health. From sleep to exercise, here’s how the superstar stays fit and healthy.

Akshay Kumar is not just known for his action-packed roles and sharp comic timing but also as a true fitness icon. His unwavering dedication to health, disciplined lifestyle, and commitment to overall well-being have long been a source of inspiration for many.

Akshay Kumar’s guide to tackling obesity: Sleep, exercise, and healthy eating. (PTI)
Akshay Kumar’s guide to tackling obesity: Sleep, exercise, and healthy eating. (PTI)

In a recent post, Akshay applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to combat obesity. Sharing an old video of PM Modi on X, where he highlighted the significance of a healthy lifestyle in tackling obesity, Akshay praised the message and encouraged everyone to prioritise daily exercise for better health. (Also read: Global experts redefine obesity: New criteria to shift focus from BMI to comprehensive health measures )

“How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now... love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar,” Akshay wrote in the caption.

The actor also shared key steps that can help in the fight against obesity.

1. Prioritise enough sleep

Akshay emphasises the importance of proper rest. He follows a disciplined sleep schedule to allow his body and mind to rejuvenate. Scientifically, quality sleep helps improve metabolism, aids recovery, and promotes weight loss.

2. Get fresh air and sunlight

Spending time outdoors can be a game-changer. Akshay encourages getting “fresh air and sunlight”, as both play a crucial role in overall well-being. Oxygen, vitamin D, and a positive mindset set the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

3. Avoid processed foods

Akshay swears by natural, home-cooked meals and warns against consuming processed foods and artificial supplements. His advice? “Trust the good old desi ghee” instead of refined oils and heavily processed foods.

4. Exercise regularly

A strong advocate for movement, Akshay incorporates martial arts, yoga, and functional training into his routine. He stresses, “And most importantly… Move, move, move. Kuchh bhi type ka workout karo par karo toh sahi. Regular exercise will change your life. Trust me on this and get moving.” Regular physical activity is key to transforming one’s health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On