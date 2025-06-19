Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Akshay Kumar drinks this special water to stay healthy and hydrated at 57

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jun 19, 2025 01:05 PM IST

Staying hydrated is important for health. But some people think adding extra ingredients to water boosts its health benefits. Actor Akshay Kumar is one of them.

Detox water with cucumber is a popular choice among celebrities and health enthusiasts alike. But actor Akshay Kumar also likes adding more natural ingredients to cucumber-infused water to support overall health. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay shared how he turns regular water into a nutrients-rich affair. Also read | Alaya F's go-to drink to detoxify body, lose weight features cucumber, lemon and mint: Read all benefits

Akshay Kumar's detox water for hydration is a great way to replenish fluids. (File Photo/ AFP)
Akshay Kumar's detox water for hydration is a great way to replenish fluids. (File Photo/ AFP)

Showing his bottle of detox water, Akshay said, “It is normal water with apple, cucumber, and mint leaves. It is very clean. It is nice to have 3-4 litres of water. Anybody can make it; it is the easiest thing to make.”

How to make cucumber-apple-mint water

Like Akshay said, making detox water at home is very simple. To make his detox water, combine ingredients like sliced cucumber, mint leaves, and apple slices in a pitcher of water and refrigerate. Like the actor, enjoy throughout the day for optimal hydration. You could also try adding lemon to enhance the flavour and benefits.

Breakdown of Akshay Kumar's detox water

Detox water is water that has been infused with the flavours of fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs. It’s sometimes referred to as fruit-infused water or fruit-flavoured water. This drink is considered low in calories and can be a healthy alternative to sugary drinks, and potentially aid in weight loss, apart from providing hydration.

Here's a breakdown of Akshay's water of choice for good health:

⦿ Cucumber: refreshing and hydrating, with anti-inflammatory properties.

⦿ Mint: cooling and refreshing, with digestive benefits.

⦿ Apple: rich in vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants; also supports digestion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Akshay Kumar drinks this special water to stay healthy and hydrated at 57
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On