Akshay Kumar drinks this special water to stay healthy and hydrated at 57

Detox water with cucumber is a popular choice among celebrities and health enthusiasts alike. But actor Akshay Kumar also likes adding more natural ingredients to cucumber-infused water to support overall health. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay shared how he turns regular water into a nutrients-rich affair. Also read | Alaya F's go-to drink to detoxify body, lose weight features cucumber, lemon and mint: Read all benefits Akshay Kumar's detox water for hydration is a great way to replenish fluids. (File Photo/ AFP)

Showing his bottle of detox water, Akshay said, “It is normal water with apple, cucumber, and mint leaves. It is very clean. It is nice to have 3-4 litres of water. Anybody can make it; it is the easiest thing to make.”

How to make cucumber-apple-mint water

Like Akshay said, making detox water at home is very simple. To make his detox water, combine ingredients like sliced cucumber, mint leaves, and apple slices in a pitcher of water and refrigerate. Like the actor, enjoy throughout the day for optimal hydration. You could also try adding lemon to enhance the flavour and benefits.

Breakdown of Akshay Kumar's detox water

Detox water is water that has been infused with the flavours of fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs. It’s sometimes referred to as fruit-infused water or fruit-flavoured water. This drink is considered low in calories and can be a healthy alternative to sugary drinks, and potentially aid in weight loss, apart from providing hydration.

Here's a breakdown of Akshay's water of choice for good health:

⦿ Cucumber: refreshing and hydrating, with anti-inflammatory properties.

⦿ Mint: cooling and refreshing, with digestive benefits.

⦿ Apple: rich in vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants; also supports digestion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.