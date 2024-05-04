Beat the heat with Pudina: 6 amazing ways to include mint leaves in your summer diet

Fresh and flavourful, pudina or mint leaves come as a breath of fresh air when it comes to dealing with the summer heat. A proven remedy for heat-based illnesses and soothing stomach discomfort, mint can be added to a range of delicacies and beverages in summer to not only enhance their flavour but also cool down the body. The herb has been used in Ayurveda since thousands of years for medicinal purpose. From relieving cough and congestion to headaches, pudina is renowned for its effectiveness in treating respiratory disorders. (Also read | Mint to coriander; 7 summer-friendly herbs to keep your body cool) Mint magic: The unique flavour of mint is courtesy the aromatic compound menthol which gives it its distinctive taste and scent. In summer, mint is particularly helpful because menthol triggers a cooling sensation in the mouth and on the skin.(Freepik)

Mint leaves can be included in a variety of ways in summer in refreshing drinks, chutneys, frozen treats, salads and smoothies. Mint's magical touch can ease your digestive woes bringing relief in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Apart from a natural mouth freshener, mint also alleviates headaches. The unique flavour of mint is courtesy the aromatic compound menthol which gives it its distinctive taste and scent. In summer, mint is particularly helpful because menthol triggers a cooling sensation in the mouth and on the skin.

G Sushma Clinical Dietician CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills Hyderabad in an interview with HT Digital shares wonderful ways to include mint leaves in the summer diet.

Brilliant ways to include mint leaves in your diet

1. Refreshing mint lemonade: Start by squeezing fresh lemon juice into a pitcher, then add water and a natural sweetener like honey or agave syrup to taste. Next, take a handful of mint leaves and muddle them gently to release their oils and flavour. Add the muddled mint leaves to the pitcher and stir well. You can adjust the sweetness and 'mintiness' according to your preference. Serve over ice for a revitalizing drink that will keep you hydrated on hot summer days.

2. Minty fruit salad: Begin by chopping up a variety of fresh fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, grapes, and pineapple into bite-sized pieces. Take a bunch of fresh mint leaves and finely chop them. Combine the chopped mint with the fruit in a large bowl and toss gently to mix. The mint will add a refreshing twist to the sweetness of the fruits, making this salad a perfect light and healthy snack or dessert.

3. Minty yoghurt dip: In a bowl, mix together Greek yogurt, finely chopped mint leaves, a clove of minced garlic, and a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine all the ingredients thoroughly. You can adjust the amount of mint and garlic according to your taste preferences. This creamy and flavourful dip pairs wonderfully with crunchy fresh vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers, or with crispy pita chips for a satisfying snack.

4. Minty quinoa salad: Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and chopped mint leaves. Drizzle with a simple dressing made of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and toss everything together until well coated. This vibrant and nutritious salad is perfect for picnics, barbecues, or as a light lunch option.

5. Minty ice cubes: Fill an ice cube tray with water and place a fresh mint leaf in each compartment. Freeze until solid. Once frozen, you can pop these mint-infused ice cubes into your water, iced tea, or lemonade to add a burst of flavour and a cooling sensation. They're a simple yet effective way to elevate your beverages and beat the summer heat.

6. Minty green smoothie: In a blender, combine a handful of fresh spinach leaves, a ripe banana, chunks of fresh pineapple, a handful of mint leaves, and some coconut water. Blend until smooth and creamy. You can adjust the consistency by adding more coconut water if needed. This refreshing green smoothie is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a nutritious and energizing way to start your day or refuel after a workout.