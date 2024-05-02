Beat the heat in style with Jaljeera Masala and Cucumber Mint Jaljeera: Recipes inside

Summer is here and with heat wave alerts issued in multiple states, it is important to stay safe. Summer this year has been brutal and health experts have advised us to stay hydrated to stay fit during this time of the year. It is important to keep having fluids throughout the day and wear loose fitted clothes. Doctors have also advised to avoid going outdoors when the heat is scorching. It is important to schedule outdoor activities during the later part of the day – preferably during the evening and night. Having digestive issues during the summer season is normal. Jaljeera can help in combating that – it is an energising and refreshing drink that helps in alleviating digestive issues and fighting stomach gas. Here are two ways to prepare it. Jaljeera is an energising and refreshing drink that helps in alleviating digestive issues and fighting stomach gas.(Kunal Kapur)

Jaljeera

Ingredients:

2tbsp+1tsp Cumin,

4tsp Black Pepper (Powder)

2 tsp Cloves

2½ tbsp Anaradana

½ tbsp Dried Ginger Powder

½ tsp Heeng (asafoetida)

2 tbsp Amchur powder

2tsp Black salt

2tsp Iodised Salt

1tbsp Mint Leaves powder,

½ no Lemon

handful Ice Cubes

(chilled) - as required Water

handful Boondi

Method:

In a pan, dry roast cumin and add peppercorns, cloves and anardana. Then let it cool off for some time. Add them to a mixer grinder and prepare a fine powder. This is the Jaljeera powder. To prepare classic Jaljeera, add Jaljeera powder to a glass, add water, ice cubes, squeeze lemon and top it up wth boondi. Stir everything together and serve chilled.

Cucumber and mint Jaljeera

Ingredients:

½ pc Cucumber,

handful Mint leaves

½ no Lemon

as required Water (chilled)

handful Ice Cubes

handful Boondi

Method:

Add roughly cut cucumber with skin, mint leaves, lemon juice, water and Jaljeera powder to a blender and grind to a fine mixture. Pour it in a glass and add ice cubes to it. Serve chilled.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)