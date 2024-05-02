 Beat the heat in style with Jaljeera Masala and Cucumber Mint Jaljeera: Recipes inside - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beat the heat in style with Jaljeera Masala and Cucumber Mint Jaljeera: Recipes inside

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 02, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Here is a simple way of preparing Jaljeera at home and keeping the body refreshed and energised in this summer heat.

Summer is here and with heat wave alerts issued in multiple states, it is important to stay safe. Summer this year has been brutal and health experts have advised us to stay hydrated to stay fit during this time of the year. It is important to keep having fluids throughout the day and wear loose fitted clothes. Doctors have also advised to avoid going outdoors when the heat is scorching. It is important to schedule outdoor activities during the later part of the day – preferably during the evening and night. Having digestive issues during the summer season is normal. Jaljeera can help in combating that – it is an energising and refreshing drink that helps in alleviating digestive issues and fighting stomach gas. Here are two ways to prepare it.

Jaljeera is an energising and refreshing drink that helps in alleviating digestive issues and fighting stomach gas.(Kunal Kapur)
Jaljeera is an energising and refreshing drink that helps in alleviating digestive issues and fighting stomach gas.(Kunal Kapur)

ALSO READ: 8 amazing summer drinks to help you beat the heat wave

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jaljeera

Ingredients:

2tbsp+1tsp Cumin,

4tsp Black Pepper (Powder)

2 tsp Cloves

2½ tbsp Anaradana

½ tbsp Dried Ginger Powder

½ tsp Heeng (asafoetida)

2 tbsp Amchur powder

2tsp Black salt

2tsp Iodised Salt

1tbsp Mint Leaves powder,

½ no Lemon

handful Ice Cubes

(chilled) - as required Water

handful Boondi

Method:

In a pan, dry roast cumin and add peppercorns, cloves and anardana. Then let it cool off for some time. Add them to a mixer grinder and prepare a fine powder. This is the Jaljeera powder. To prepare classic Jaljeera, add Jaljeera powder to a glass, add water, ice cubes, squeeze lemon and top it up wth boondi. Stir everything together and serve chilled.

Cucumber and mint Jaljeera

Ingredients:

½ pc Cucumber,

handful Mint leaves

½ no Lemon

as required Water (chilled)

handful Ice Cubes

handful Boondi

Method:

Add roughly cut cucumber with skin, mint leaves, lemon juice, water and Jaljeera powder to a blender and grind to a fine mixture. Pour it in a glass and add ice cubes to it. Serve chilled.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Beat the heat in style with Jaljeera Masala and Cucumber Mint Jaljeera: Recipes inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On