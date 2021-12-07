Ali Fazal had to do this, because leg day

Ali Fazal's snippet of fitness routine often makes their way on his Instagram profile. The actor shares mostly pictures of himself from his gym diaries but they are enough for us to know the hard work and the dedication that Ali has for his fitness. When it comes to fitness. Ali Fazal is more focused on working hard and keeping himself healthy. Mondays are for leg workouts. Ali kickstarted the week on a high note with an intense session at the gym, focused on his leg muscles.

On his Instagram stories, Ali shared a set of pictures of himself showing off his legs after a workout session on his leg day. "Hmm leg day tha toh banta hai (I just had to, because its leg day)," he wrote in his picture. In the picture, Ali can be seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and a red pair of gym shorts lined with red. He can be seen holding his shorts up in one side and showing off his thigh and calf muscles in the mirror selfie. Surrounded by gym instruments on either side, Ali looked fit and healthy. Take a look at his picture here:

Ali Fazal's Instagram story. (Instagram/@alifazal9)

Ali Fazal's intense workout sessions are a treat for sore eyes, as well as the source of motivation for us to start taking workouts seriously. A few days back, Ali Fazal shared a set of pictures of himself with his fitness trainer, engaged in a kickboxing fight. Caught in action, Ali can be seen jumping up in a kick position while his fitness trainer can be seen standing in front of him and holding a boxing pillow to defend himself. Take a look:

Coming back to leg workouts – they come with multiple health benefits. They engage the major muscle groups of the body and helps in enhancing the athletic performance. They also help in preventing injuries and chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

