Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt work hard at the gym in new video, get a shout-out from their trainer. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt's transformation after giving birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, has impressed many of her followers. And the secret is Alia's dedication towards her staying healthy and fit. The star's latest video of working out at the gym with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, backs our statement. Alia and Shaheen's trainer recently shared a clip of the two sisters working hard at the gym while motivating each other to avoid slacking off on their exercise routines. He also gave them a shout-out and praised their dedication.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt workout in new gym video. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's workout video

Celebrity fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi posted a video of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on his Instagram page. The video begins with Alia and Shaheen doing core exercises targeting their upper body, including the abs. The sisters did the routine by sitting on their knees, tightening their cores and balancing their upper bodies to lean back and forward without using their hands. In the end, Shaheen practised deadlifts. Watch the video below.

Sohrab praised Alia and Shaheen in the caption of the video. He said that the sisters work hard at the gym, motivate each other, and get fitter each day because of their dedication.

"When you put in the effort and work hard, it shows. That's the best part about training. There are no shortcuts (at least not ones that are good for you). These two sisters have been quite the tag team these last few months. They've worked their socks off, they've pushed each other, not let the other one slack and are getting fitter every single day. @aliaabhatt and @shaheenb I think we're doing pretty darn good and it's only going to get better (for me, for y'all- not so much). Only love for you two," Sohrab wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also known for doing yoga asanas to stay healthy and fit. She often posts videos and pictures of herself nailing difficult asanas. The star gave birth to Raha in November 2022.