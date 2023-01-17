Alia Bhatt's trainer shares a glimpse of her Pilates routine, internet calls her 'hardworking mommy'. Watch viral video

Actor Alia Bhatt has a dedicated fitness routine that she diligently follows every week. The star is known for trying her hands at different exercise styles, including Pilates, strength training, Yoga, and more. Moreover, after one moment of giving birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, Alia returned to her usual workout plan. Recently, she had a training session with celebrity Pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who shared a glimpse of Alia's workout with fans on her Instagram story. The Internet loved the video and called Alia a 'hardworking mommy'. Keep scrolling to see the video and what Alia's fans commented on the post. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt or Vaani Kapoor, who styled the jaw-dropping floral deep-neck mini dress better?)

Alia Bhatt is a hardworking mommy at the gym

On Monday, Yasmin Karachiwala posted a short clip of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story. Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla reshared the video on their page with the caption, "DEDICATED Mommy. Have a look at this short glimpse of Alia Bhatt doing Pilates." The post shows the actor working out on the Cadillac Reformer by kneeling on the machine with a straight back, hands secured in resistance bands while pulling them up in the air to build upper body strength. Alia nailed the set dressed in a yellow tee, black tights and hair secured in a sleek bun. Watch the clip below.

Alia's fans showered her with compliments after the video went viral on social media. One user wrote, "Hardworking mommy [heart emoji]." A few others dropped fire emojis to praise the actor.

Pilates Benefits:

Practising Pilates has several benefits that may convince you to try it out. We have listed some of them here - It helps relieve tension in your shoulders, back and legs, boost your body's natural ability to burn fat, and promote mindfulness and body awareness. It is also a great way to cross-train and prevent injury.