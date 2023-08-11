Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles and the joints and improving blood circulation throughout the body. It also helps in boosting digestion, metabolism and the overall immunity of the body. When practised regularly, yoga helps in relaxing the body and improving balance, posture and flexibility as well. Yoga is a routine for calming the mind as well. Besides being of immense help to physical health, yoga helps in strengthening the mind and coping with daily life issues as well. It helps in creating more self-awareness and relaxation. Yoga is recommended by health and fitness experts for the vast number of benefits that it brings to physical, mental and emotional health.

Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates Ardha Baddha Padmottanasana, lists benefits(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

Anshuka Parwani is known for sharing yoga and fitness-related insights on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The yoga expert is trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. Anshuka took to her Instagram profile a day back and shared a yoga routine and spoke of the benefits of the asana as well. Anshuka, for midweek, demonstrated Ardha Baddha Padmottanasana. "Ardha Baddha Padmottanasana is a balancing pose which is a combination of half lotus pose and standing forward bend pose," read an excerpt of Anshuka's post. Take a look:

Anshuka also noted down the benefits of performing this asana - "It is a moderately intense asana that helps to open up the chest and shoulder muscles, strengthen the muscles of the lower back, hamstrings, hips and neck, stimulate the abdomen muscles and improve digestion, improve flexibility and enhance joint mobility, improve respiratory function. The key to practicing this asana is to maintain balance and focus." Performing this asana also helps in relieving stiffness in hip and knee joints, strengthening the leg muscles, improving balance and posture. Anshuka further added that people with knee, ankle and hip injuries should refrain from performing this asana.

